AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) had a decrease of 4.06% in short interest. AKS’s SI was 63.96 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 4.06% from 66.67M shares previously. With 8.41 million avg volume, 8 days are for AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS)’s short sellers to cover AKS’s short positions. The SI to AK Steel Holding Corporation’s float is 20.42%. The stock decreased 5.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 21.04M shares traded or 98.88% up from the average. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 46.53% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Expects Market Conditions Will Strengthen in 2Q vs 1Q; 01/05/2018 – AKS, U.S. STEEL FALL AFTER U.S. EXTENDS TEMPORARY TARIFF RELIEF; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 10/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Team Receives Award from Auto/Steel Partnership For Contribution to Research on Innovative Lightweight Steel Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Ross says U.S. steel firms to benefit from increased production; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL URGES OTHER INDUSTRIES TO WAKE UP TO UNFAIR TRADE RISK; 10/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Team Receives Award from Auto/Steel Partnership For Contribution to Research on Innovative Lig; 11/04/2018 – AK Steel Women in Manufacturing Honored for Leadership by the Manufacturing Institute; 23/04/2018 – DJ AK Steel Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKS); 09/05/2018 – AK Steel’s Middletown Works and Mountain State Carbon Coke Plants Recognized for Outstanding Safety Performance

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 4.68% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 17,000 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock declined 31.70%. The Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 346,000 shares with $10.12 million value, down from 363,000 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $4.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 9.63M shares traded or 135.00% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 29.82% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels and tubular products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $732.06 million. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; specialty stainless and electrical steels in sheet and strip forms; and carbon and stainless steel that is finished into welded steel tubing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also buys and sells steel and steel products, and other materials; and produces metallurgical coal from reserves in Pennsylvania.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $40,550 activity. The insider Newport Roger K bought $30,300. $10,250 worth of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) was bought by Alter Joseph C.

Among 4 analysts covering AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AK Steel Holding had 4 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Bank of America. The stock of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, July 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. PE’s profit will be $148.90 million for 7.91 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 6 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $70.76 million activity. The insider Desai Hemang bought $27,320. $383,180 worth of stock was sold by Hinson Mike on Friday, August 24. Brokmeyer Ron also bought $19,990 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) shares. 2.50M Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) shares with value of $70.38 million were sold by Sheffield Bryan. ALAMEDDINE A R had bought 1,000 shares worth $20,000. The insider Windlinger Jerry bought $63,668. 10,000 shares were sold by Roberts Colin, worth $302,100 on Wednesday, June 27.

Among 12 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Parsley Energy had 14 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, November 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 27. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 8. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $34 target in Monday, November 5 report. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Monday, December 10. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 14 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 27 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 24.

