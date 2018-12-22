Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 23.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 2,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,667 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08 million, down from 8,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $113.74. About 5.42 million shares traded or 130.86% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 59.71% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.71% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.99B-$3.02B; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 11/05/2018 – Lululemon: Here Are 5 Potential CEO Candidates — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 34,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.21 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $71.34M, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 11.30M shares traded or 112.31% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion

Among 17 analysts covering Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Enbridge Inc. had 31 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 23 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, March 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 18 by Citigroup. JP Morgan reinitiated Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) on Friday, June 23 with “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, March 7, the company rating was initiated by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 17. The stock of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, February 9 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 14 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 14 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 20 by Goldman Sachs.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18,941 shares to 173,170 shares, valued at $24.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 20,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,878 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 16,331 shares to 510,387 shares, valued at $10.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in British American Tobacco Plc A (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 18,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

Among 42 analysts covering Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), 28 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lululemon Athletica Inc. had 244 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 28 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, December 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, June 7 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Monday, August 21 to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 30 by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 10 by Topeka Capital Markets. The firm earned “Mkt Perform” rating on Thursday, December 10 by Bernstein. M Partners initiated Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) rating on Thursday, September 17. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $69 target. On Friday, June 8 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, December 2 by Canaccord Genuity.