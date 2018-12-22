Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Energy Partners LP (EEP) by 31.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 82,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,489 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.82M, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Energy Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.43 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 54.65M shares traded or 1210.11% up from the average. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) has declined 26.03% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical EEP News: 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 16/03/2018 – EEP CUTS 2018 DCF VIEW ON FERC CHANGE ON MLP RULES; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 0.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 3,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 623,543 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.38 million, up from 620,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $74.6. About 688,212 shares traded or 53.99% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 14.33% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 8,855 shares to 547,196 shares, valued at $49.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. (NYSE:TRI) by 278,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $522.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 22,422 shares to 63,750 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

