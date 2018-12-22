Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 31.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc bought 11,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,503 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.52M, up from 36,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.64. About 7.72M shares traded or 78.15% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 14.27% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 25/04/2018 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B

American International Group Inc increased its stake in National Instruments Corp (NATI) by 5.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 11,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,946 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.07 million, up from 217,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in National Instruments Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.27. About 1.17 million shares traded or 64.75% up from the average. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has risen 10.44% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 22/05/2018 – NI Introduces InstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 26/04/2018 – NATI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 37C, EST. 27C (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NIWeek; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q EPS 15c-EPS 29c; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Reaffirms 2Q Guidance for Revenue and Earnings; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Backs 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 22/05/2018 – New Nl Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning

Since July 30, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.71 million activity. 25,000 Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) shares with value of $1.82M were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J. 60 shares were bought by EBERHART PAULETT, worth $5,174 on Monday, October 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold VLO shares while 353 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 315.70 million shares or 1.71% less from 321.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 42,606 are held by Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited. Moreover, Dakota Wealth has 0.37% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Shufro Rose And Comm Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 11,905 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 1.45% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd reported 4,850 shares stake. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 7,494 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. M&T Natl Bank owns 0.04% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 77,683 shares. Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 18,322 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability holds 0.31% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 968,150 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 3,369 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 75,373 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0.08% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Advisory Ser Network Ltd has invested 0.17% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Aviance Capital Ltd, Florida-based fund reported 11,247 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Valero Energy Corporation had 101 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $118 target in Monday, April 30 report. As per Friday, October 6, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 1 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, May 16 report. Credit Suisse reinitiated Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) on Wednesday, March 7 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) rating on Wednesday, October 19. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $61 target. On Friday, April 27 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Scotia Capital maintained Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) on Wednesday, January 10 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 9 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, February 3 with “Buy”.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78M and $129.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc Com (NYSE:OIS) by 61,430 shares to 153,841 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oceaneering Intl Inc Com (NYSE:OII) by 69,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,245 shares, and cut its stake in Tenaris S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TS).

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 42 insider sales for $26.96 million activity. KODOSKY JEFFREY L sold $69,600 worth of stock or 1,600 shares. $65,697 worth of National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) shares were sold by Roiko John Charles. $122,950 worth of National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) was sold by Starkloff Eric Howard. The insider Rust Scott Arthur sold $222,108.

Among 5 analysts covering Natl Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Natl Instruments had 13 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 30 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, October 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) on Wednesday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) on Tuesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 31 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, April 2. Stifel Nicolaus maintained National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) rating on Sunday, September 24. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $46.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, January 30. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, May 11 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.54, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold NATI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 97.39 million shares or 1.11% less from 98.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tompkins, a New York-based fund reported 1,098 shares. First Advisors LP has 0% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 6,150 shares. Palisade Mgmt Llc Nj holds 198,433 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 853,537 shares. Hengehold Cap Management Limited Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 5,676 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn accumulated 439,125 shares. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Bell Savings Bank stated it has 15,982 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 204,326 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 31 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0% or 4,335 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Piedmont Inv Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Twin, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 110,740 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited stated it has 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $30.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 10,989 shares to 145,664 shares, valued at $10.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) by 637,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.23M shares, and cut its stake in Seasons Ser Tr.