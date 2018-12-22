Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc Com (SLCA) by 63.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 98,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,720 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.07 million, down from 155,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $793.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.33% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 5.17M shares traded or 77.92% up from the average. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 62.73% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades U.S. Silica To ‘B+’ From ‘B’; Outlook Positive; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N EXPECTS DEMAND TO RAMP THROUGHOUT THE YEAR AT A FASTER PACE THAN CAPACITY ADDITIONS- CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA REPORTS SALE OF TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Provides Update On Capital Allocation Plan; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N ESTIMATES TOTAL FRAC SAND DEMAND AT RUN RATE TODAY TO BE GREATER THAN 100 MILLION TONS PER YEAR – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Provides Strong Margins With Meaningful Growth Opportunities; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 3% Position in U.S. Silica; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA BUYS EP MINERALS FOR $750M; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA – WILL FINANCE DEAL,REFINANCE CURRENT DEBT THROUGH SEVEN YEAR, $1.280 BLN COMMITTED TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY, $100 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc/The (MIK) by 11.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 24,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.23 million, down from 223,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 3.72 million shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 29.32% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.19 TO $2.32; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 1.5%; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.19-Adj EPS $2.32; 14/03/2018 – Moved By Tragic Diabetes Story, Fellow Type 1, Bret Michaels, Looks To Insulin Resolution; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees After-tax Cost of Implementing Aaron Changes of $37 Million to $42 Million; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Spin Art Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 21/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 0% AND 1.5%; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. to Rebrand Framerspointe.com as AaronBrothers.com; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.217 BLN TO $5.293 BLN

Analysts await U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 109.80% or $0.56 from last year’s $0.51 per share. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.36% negative EPS growth.

