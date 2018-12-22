United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.62, from 0.67 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 9 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 7 sold and trimmed positions in United States Antimony Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 9.42 million shares, up from 9.29 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding United States Antimony Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) stake by 40.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 9,710 shares as Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)’s stock declined 13.88%. The Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 14,253 shares with $2.48M value, down from 23,963 last quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources Co now has $21.32B valuation. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $125.08. About 3.28M shares traded or 89.00% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 8.88% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident

Among 14 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 21 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, November 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, July 30. KLR Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Tuesday, July 24 to “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Monday, August 13. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $235 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Seaport Global given on Wednesday, October 10. As per Wednesday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was reinitiated by PiperJaffray on Friday, September 28 with “Overweight”. Susquehanna upgraded the shares of PXD in report on Monday, September 17 to “Positive” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.30, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold PXD shares while 183 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 143.93 million shares or 2.83% less from 148.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer Assets Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.76% or 27,000 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 113,838 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Com reported 2,120 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 18,744 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 234,638 shares. Etrade Mngmt Lc accumulated 8,476 shares. Assetmark accumulated 422 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,614 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 0.48% or 40,000 shares. 38,253 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Ci accumulated 0.06% or 43,972 shares. Moreover, Fiera Corporation has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ejf Llc reported 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 70.49% or $0.86 from last year’s $1.22 per share. PXD’s profit will be $354.55 million for 15.03 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United States Antimony Corporation for 132,500 shares. Creative Planning owns 8.12 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Howe & Rusling Inc has 0.03% invested in the company for 200,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 11,000 shares.

The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.0201 during the last trading session, reaching $0.52. About 35,392 shares traded. United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) has risen 112.67% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.67% the S&P500.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States. The company has market cap of $35.48 million. The companyÂ’s Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper. It has a 260 P/E ratio. The Company’s antimony oxide is also used as a color fastener in paints; as a catalyst for the production of polyester resins for fibers and films; as a catalyst for the production of polyethelene pthalate in plastic bottles; as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; and as an opacifier for porcelains.

