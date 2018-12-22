Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 37.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.16M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $175.31M, up from 3.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.77% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 23.44M shares traded or 197.60% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 18.36% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Conagra reported third-quarter profit above market estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS NET SALES AND EPS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc Com (WPX) by 17.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc bought 28,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,995 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.88M, up from 164,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 12.75 million shares traded or 75.99% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has risen 0.87% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Another recent and important WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “These 5 Oil Stocks Chose the Right Side – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Conagra (NYSE:CAG)’s Acquisition Of Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF): What You Need To Know – Benzinga” on June 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pinnacle-ConAgra merger speculation picks up again – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “General Mills second-quarter profit jumps on tighter costs, price hikes – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), OncoMed (NASDAQ:OMED) – IPOs, M&A, and Dividends: Taking A Look At Year-End News Catalysts – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Mills an Undervalued Dividend Stock With a 5% Yield? – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

