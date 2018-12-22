Prentiss Smith & Co Inc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 39.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold 4,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.78M, down from 11,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $11.63 during the last trading session, reaching $344.6. About 1.51M shares traded or 104.15% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has risen 1.07% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – BAYER RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR EYLEA® IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 05/03/2018 Nation’s Brightest Young Scientists Display Trailblazing Research at the Regeneron Science Talent Search; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY LOWER PRICE CONTINGENT ON INSURERS REMOVING BARRIERS TO ACCESS FOR HIGH-RISK HEART PATIENTS; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 16/05/2018 – Positive Phase 3 Trial of DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) in Adolescents with lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Second Indication for Eylea to Be Approved in China; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 30.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,650 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.37M, up from 29,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 4.00% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 1.31 million shares traded or 397.90% up from the average. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has risen 15.42% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $773.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) by 81,073 shares to 550,404 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 28,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,025 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Among 8 analysts covering Enersys (NYSE:ENS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enersys had 19 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) on Friday, August 12 with “Buy” rating. CL King downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, November 10 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $67.0 target in Monday, January 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by CL King given on Tuesday, January 16. Sidoti upgraded EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) on Thursday, August 17 to “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of ENS in report on Wednesday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Sidoti to “Hold” on Tuesday, January 23. The rating was maintained by Sidoti on Thursday, October 4 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of ENS in report on Tuesday, May 30 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) on Friday, May 5 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.44 million activity. Shares for $501,004 were sold by Sechrist Todd M. on Tuesday, August 14. Long Jeffrey W. also sold $201,450 worth of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) shares. On Tuesday, August 21 the insider Jones Myles sold $1.08 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 19 investors sold ENS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.57 million shares or 1.78% more from 39.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Captrust invested in 210 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). 8,448 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp. Pnc Financial Grp Inc owns 399,353 shares. Ack Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 10.33% or 431,411 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 505,304 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 64,452 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Advsrs Ltd Limited Co has invested 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Castleark Mgmt Lc invested in 0.21% or 85,805 shares. Howe Rusling invested 0% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 7,700 shares. Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 131 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 62,120 shares.

Among 34 analysts covering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had 138 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Thursday, August 3. As per Thursday, February 25, the company rating was initiated by Citigroup. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 9. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, August 3. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by JP Morgan. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of REGN in report on Friday, July 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 15 by Gabelli. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Outperform” on Friday, February 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 39 investors sold REGN shares while 173 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 70.41 million shares or 0.23% more from 70.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,188 shares stake. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech Incorporated stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 84,680 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stonebridge Capital invested in 0.31% or 2,244 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 3,160 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 177,466 shares. North Point Managers Oh has invested 2.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Invest House Llc has 0.08% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1,938 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 1,278 shares. 5,357 were accumulated by Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership. Friess Assocs Ltd Llc has invested 1.4% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Pinnacle Associate holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 190,151 shares. Ent Corp reported 0% stake. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs, a Maryland-based fund reported 106,456 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 155,860 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $74.63 million activity. $784,524 worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) was sold by BROWN MICHAEL S on Thursday, September 27. Another trade for 74,670 shares valued at $27.42 million was sold by VAGELOS P ROY. The insider Sanofi sold $42.52 million.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $5.10 EPS, up 14.35% or $0.64 from last year’s $4.46 per share. REGN’s profit will be $551.44 million for 16.89 P/E if the $5.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.10 actual EPS reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc, which manages about $439.26 million and $175.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 44,372 shares to 47,285 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 9,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).