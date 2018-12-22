Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 1.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 48,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.65% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3.03 million shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $245.95 million, up from 2.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $86.76. About 3.75M shares traded or 143.83% up from the average. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 6.51% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY ARKANSAS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 09/05/2018 – lohud.com: Breaking: Indian Point task force study urges Entergy to turn over property; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – QTRLY TOTAL CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $2.72 BLN VS $2.6 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – NRC ISSUES CONFIRMATORY ORDER TO ENTERGY; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENTERGY’S ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 STILL IN OUTAGE: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Receives Approval to Build New Orleans Power Station; 11/04/2018 – Entergy Declares Dividend; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 03/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 18.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 154,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 667,261 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.95 million, down from 821,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.27. About 14.24M shares traded or 94.61% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 21,000 shares to 106,500 shares, valued at $30.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 179,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 27 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Abbott Laboratories had 120 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Wednesday, March 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $50 target. As per Monday, August 10, the company rating was reinitiated by Credit Suisse. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Jefferies. As per Monday, January 22, the company rating was downgraded by BTIG Research. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of ABT in report on Thursday, April 28 to “Neutral” rating. The company was reinitiated on Thursday, June 29 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $82 target in Tuesday, December 4 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 19. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 9 with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 9.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.74 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.42B for 20.76 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 561 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 434 raised stakes. 1.23 billion shares or 0.24% more from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Service Net Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Mai Mngmt has 0.97% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Alexandria Cap Limited Co reported 20,574 shares. Pacific Glob Investment reported 23,613 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.35% or 135,000 shares. Howland Cap Ltd Company holds 31,538 shares. Nippon Life Ins, Japan-based fund reported 255,400 shares. Thomas White Interest Limited has 18,769 shares. Naples Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.1% stake. Narwhal Capital Mngmt holds 1.01% or 62,520 shares in its portfolio. Cove Street Llc stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prentiss Smith has invested 4.88% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 8,466 are owned by Carroll Associate. Arrow Fin Corporation owns 26,398 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Forbes J M & Company Llp accumulated 2.26% or 144,636 shares.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Much Can Abbott’s Price Gain If FreeStyle Libre Gets 30% of The Blood Glucose Monitoring Market? – Forbes” on December 20, 2018, also Forbes.com with their article: “Expect Diagnostics And Medical Devices Business To Drive Abbott’s Near-Term Earnings Growth – Forbes” published on November 28, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Nov 30, 2018 – Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Chairman and CEO Miles D White Sold $10.3 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Credit Suisse sees 18% upside in Abbott in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Microsoft Parties Like Its 2002 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Since July 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $30.08 million activity. $610,513 worth of stock was sold by LANE ANDREW H on Wednesday, August 29. Shares for $16,369 were sold by Bracken Sharon J on Monday, July 23. WHITE MILES D also sold $10.30 million worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares. $366,957 worth of stock was sold by Salvadori Daniel Gesua Sive on Friday, September 28. CAPEK JOHN M sold $4.22M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Wednesday, July 25. 1,050 shares were sold by PEDERSON MICHAEL J, worth $66,601 on Saturday, July 21.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $63.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) by 15,154 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $74.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geo Group Inc/The (NYSE:GEO) by 167,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN).

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For October 31, 2018 – Benzinga” on October 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Entergy gains favorable court ruling over Indian Point – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2014, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entergy: A Speculative Buy For Utility Income Seekers – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2013. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Boring Is Beautiful: The 3 Best Utility Stocks With Dividends (ETR, NGG, GUT) – Investorplace.com” published on May 23, 2017 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Utility Stocks to Protect Against the Market Fallout – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 26 investors sold ETR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 154.90 million shares or 1.53% less from 157.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 14 are owned by Sandy Spring Bank & Trust. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.15% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Ajo LP reported 407,681 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Brookfield Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 893,192 shares. 550 were reported by Security Natl Trust. Signaturefd Lc holds 1,285 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity reported 207,331 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ameritas Partners Inc holds 0.01% or 3,441 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has 0.3% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd invested 0.04% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Guardian Life Ins Company Of America holds 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 510 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 633,297 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 30,000 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 679 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Among 17 analysts covering Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Entergy Corporation had 80 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 12. The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 8. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Thursday, October 27. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, October 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, September 21. Mizuho upgraded Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) on Friday, November 17 to “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) on Friday, August 11 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $72.0 target in Tuesday, January 12 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, March 14 with “Neutral”. The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 22 by Barclays Capital.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $19.40 million activity. Shares for $450,000 were sold by HINNENKAMP PAUL D on Wednesday, December 12. 5,200 shares were sold by VINCI DONALD W, worth $442,000. FISACKERLY HALEY sold $227,970 worth of stock. $7.82M worth of stock was sold by WEST RODERICK K on Tuesday, November 13. May Phillip R Jr had sold 10,300 shares worth $911,700. DENAULT LEO P had sold 42,477 shares worth $3.67M on Monday, December 3.