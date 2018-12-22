All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 17.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 17,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.07M, down from 100,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $157.42. About 4.93M shares traded or 60.63% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by 2.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 22,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 885,282 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.43M, down from 907,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 9.82M shares traded or 77.86% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety

Among 29 analysts covering Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 97% are positive. Enterprise Products Partners LP had 74 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, September 30. On Tuesday, April 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, November 13 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 2. On Wednesday, November 16 the stock rating was initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann with “Buy”. On Tuesday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Seaport Global to “Neutral” on Friday, April 29. On Friday, October 13 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3300 target in Thursday, July 13 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, April 1.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $311,546 activity. $261,900 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) was bought by FOWLER W RANDALL on Tuesday, November 13. The insider HACKETT JAMES T sold $673,375.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 40 investors sold EPD shares while 264 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 754.87 million shares or 0.52% more from 750.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ar Asset Management reported 0.42% stake. Security Tru stated it has 11,450 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Advsrs Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 122,002 shares. L And S accumulated 57,061 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 8,462 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Lc invested 0.15% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Boston Advsr reported 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cambridge Advsrs Inc has invested 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 92,000 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.8% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). M&T Retail Bank Corporation holds 0.15% or 1.05M shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.07% or 5.91M shares. Brookfield Asset Management Inc accumulated 14.25 million shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited reported 0.15% stake. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 0.22% stake.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $829.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Doubleline Opportunistic Cr Fd (DBL) by 37,177 shares to 247,004 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimtabs Tr Etf All Cap Us Fre by 24,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.09B for 12.18 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, down 3.16% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.9 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $641.35M for 21.39 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.65% negative EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Baidu had 76 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Daiwa Securities to “Buy” on Monday, April 9. The rating was downgraded by Daiwa Securities on Wednesday, October 7 to “Underperform”. TH Capital downgraded Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Friday, July 29 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, September 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 29 by Brean Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 22 by Credit Suisse. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Sunday, May 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 28 by Macquarie Research. As per Wednesday, January 11, the company rating was initiated by Bernstein. Jefferies maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Monday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.