Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. It offers personal banking services and products, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It has a 17.25 P/E ratio. The firm also provides business banking services and products, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $159,754 activity. 117 shares were bought by Stein Clint, worth $4,307 on Thursday, July 5. BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO also bought $13,767 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) on Thursday, July 5. McDonald Andy bought $10,160 worth of stock or 276 shares. $75,927 worth of stock was sold by Lawson David C on Wednesday, August 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 10 investors sold Columbia Banking System, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.05 million shares or 2.65% less from 64.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 2.37M shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 1,089 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Victory Capital has 0.15% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 1.93 million shares. Paloma Prns reported 29,967 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id stated it has 1,910 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 44,437 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 166,243 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 1,947 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested in 15,217 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability invested in 125,597 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 5,068 shares. Stifel Financial owns 156,887 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech Inc accumulated 0% or 6,816 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,727 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Columbia Banking System had 2 analyst reports since November 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, November 30 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. Wood upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, November 9 report.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.38 billion. The firm offers gas power plants, multi-fuel power plants, and liquid fuel power plants, as well as seals, bearings, and associated equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industry sectors. It has a 20.12 P/E ratio. It also provides ballast water management systems; seismic, high pressure air and gas, CNG, and rig tensioning compressors; automation, direct electric heating, and electric propulsion systems; diesel, dual fuel, low-speed dual fuel, low-speed generation X, and low-speed RT-flex engines, as well as generating sets and auxiliary systems.