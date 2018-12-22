Williams-sonoma Inc (de (NYSE:WSM) had a decrease of 6.91% in short interest. WSM’s SI was 16.69 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 6.91% from 17.93 million shares previously. With 2.28M avg volume, 7 days are for Williams-sonoma Inc (de (NYSE:WSM)’s short sellers to cover WSM’s short positions. The SI to Williams-sonoma Inc (de’s float is 23.2%. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 2.62M shares traded or 40.40% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has declined 0.49% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 12/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Announces Wedding Expo in Houston; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B; 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day

Analysts expect Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) to report $1.01 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 23.17% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. FCAU’s profit would be $1.58B giving it 3.66 P/E if the $1.01 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.’s analysts see 1.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 4.88M shares traded or 2.30% up from the average. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) has declined 10.35% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FCAU News: 05/04/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER: MAGNETI SPIN OFF EXPECTED BY END 2018/EARLY 2019; 05/04/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER BOARD APPROVES SPINOFF OF MAGNETI MARELLI; 17/05/2018 – FCA US Mopar Center Line Parts Distribution Center Earns Bronze Status in World Class Logistics; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 26/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler on Track to Meet 2018 Full-Year Profit, Debt-Reduction Targets — CEO Marchionne; 26/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne: On Track to Meet 2018 Profit, Debt-Reduction Targets; 21/03/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER FCHA.Ml : NOMURA STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE OF 19 EUROS; 26/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler 1Q Net Industrial Debt at End-March EUR1.31B; 01/05/2018 – FCA US Reports 2018 April Sales; 18/05/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER SUPPLIER EMAILS SUGGEST KNOWN CHEATING W/ DIESELS

More notable recent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Fiat Chrysler To Revive Old Assembly Plant In Detroit (NYSE:FCAU) – Benzinga” on December 07, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Best-Selling SUVs of 2018 – The Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Is Ford Losing Ground in the Pickup Wars? – Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “FCA (FCAU) US November Sales Rise 17 Percent – StreetInsider.com” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Fitch Upgrades Fiat Chrysler Automobilesto (FCAU) ‘BBB-‘; Stable Outlook – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, makes, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company has market cap of $23.16 billion. The firm operates through six divisions: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It has a 6.37 P/E ratio. It provides passenger cars, light trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brand names; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Among 4 analysts covering Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had 4 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Friday, October 26 to “Hold”. The stock of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) earned “Outperform” rating by BNP Paribas on Wednesday, September 12. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Thursday, July 5 to “Buy”. As per Tuesday, July 10, the company rating was upgraded by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold Williams-Sonoma, Inc. shares while 122 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 86.25 million shares or 1.05% less from 87.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Llc accumulated 39,890 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California-based Private Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.24% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). B & T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management holds 44,921 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Llc accumulated 27,100 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Captrust Finance Advsr invested in 215 shares. Price Michael F holds 55,000 shares. 166,833 were reported by Reik Co Ltd Liability Company. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 40 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,027 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 29,800 shares stake. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Moreover, Northern has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 825,192 shares. Smithbridge Asset De has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Oxbow Advsrs Lc holds 38,692 shares.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. Another trade for 4,895 shares valued at $300,259 was made by Hayes Janet on Friday, June 29. Shares for $1.68 million were sold by King David Randolph on Friday, August 31. Greener Anthony sold $302,550 worth of stock.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Amazon Stock Has Way More Trouble Than the Current Slowdown – Investorplace.com” on December 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Pier 1 CEO steps down after turnaround efforts fail – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Retail Stocks That Will Have a Blue Christmas – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “WILLIAMS SONOMA AND STREETEASY PARTNER WITH AWARD-WINNING GINGERBREAD ARTIST TO BUILD ‘GINGERBREAD CITY’ – Business Wire” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Williams-Sonoma had 14 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, November 16. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 23 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, November 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 23. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, November 21. As per Thursday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, July 13 by Argus Research.