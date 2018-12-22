EPS for Norfolk Southern (NSC) Expected At $2.33; 2 Analysts Bullish First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Analysts expect Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report $2.33 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.64 EPS change or 37.87% from last quarter’s $1.69 EPS. NSC’s profit would be $634.56 million giving it 15.49 P/E if the $2.33 EPS is correct. After having $2.52 EPS previously, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s analysts see -7.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $144.38. About 4.05 million shares traded or 70.40% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 10.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions

Among 6 analysts covering First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. First Solar had 8 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Underperform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, July 27. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $46 target in Monday, December 3 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 25. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, December 4 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Monday, July 2 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) rating on Monday, July 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $61 target. JMP Securities upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, October 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FSLR in report on Tuesday, December 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) latest ratings:

Among 12 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Norfolk Southern had 17 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company has market cap of $39.32 billion. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. It has a 6.91 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm is involved in the operation of scheduled passenger trains; leasing or sale of rail property and equipment; development of commercial real estate; telecommunications; and the acquisition, leasing, and management of coal, oil, gas, and minerals, as well as the transport of automotive and industrial products.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2018Q2.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $6.41 million activity. On Wednesday, November 7 Wheeler Michael Joseph sold $138,216 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 801 shares. Squires James A sold $5.85 million worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Monday, August 13. Earhart Cynthia C also sold $414,954 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares.

The stock decreased 4.30% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 2.83 million shares traded or 65.36% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has declined 36.86% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 27/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 18/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ENERGIEKONTOR AG: ENERGIEKONTOR ADDS FIRST SOLAR PARK, GARZAU-GARZIN, TO GROUP PORTFOLIO; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR – THE CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO FOR DEVELOPMENT, CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT OF UP TO 87 MW LOCATED IN AUSTRALIA; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 01/05/2018 – First Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – JA Solar to Supply 8.1MW of Mono PERC Modules to First Solar Power Plant Utilizing PERC Modules in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO INVEST ABOUT $400M FOR NEW PLANT; 13/04/2018 – KENGEN OF KENYA TO INVEST $57 MILLION ON ITS FIRST SOLAR PLANT; 29/03/2018 – G-SHOCK Announces Retail Availability For G-SHOCK Rangeman With The World’s First Solar-Assisted GPS Navigation; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.68, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q2.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $585,058 activity. $199,359 worth of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares were sold by Garabedian Raffi. ANTOUN GEORGES had sold 3,142 shares worth $165,566.