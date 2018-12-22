EPS for Old Republic International (ORI) Expected At $0.42; Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Has 2.08 Sentiment

Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.79, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 54 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 26 cut down and sold their stock positions in Blue Hills Bancorp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 13.91 million shares, up from 13.89 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blue Hills Bancorp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 19 Increased: 34 New Position: 20.

Analysts expect Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report $0.42 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 27.27% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. ORI’s profit would be $127.10 million giving it 12.26 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, Old Republic International Corporation’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 3.21 million shares traded or 101.81% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.08% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Old Republic International Corporation shares while 115 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 215.53 million shares or 0.55% more from 214.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ironwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 37,682 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.06% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 1,618 shares. Utah Retirement owns 52,688 shares. 503,319 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement. Leavell Inv Management owns 78,975 shares. 202,300 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0% or 4,645 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc owns 0% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 600 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc holds 66,668 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation holds 279,394 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc reported 0.03% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Goldman Sachs holds 5.10 million shares. Schwab Charles Management holds 1.18 million shares.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $217,338 activity. MUELLER KARL W had sold 9,879 shares worth $217,338.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $6.23 billion. It operates through three divisions: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. It has a 7.93 P/E ratio. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety.

The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.19. About 318,933 shares traded or 58.09% up from the average. Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHBK) has risen 9.15% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BHBK News: 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Drops 3.5%, Biggest Move of 2018; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Blue Hills Banc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Blue Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHBK); 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Blue Hills Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 27c

Analysts await Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BHBK’s profit will be $6.31 million for 20.38 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $514.25 million. It accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs. It has a 26.39 P/E ratio. The firm also offers one- to four family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

