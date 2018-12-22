Bloombergsen Inc increased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 0.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bloombergsen Inc acquired 2,800 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 1.99%. The Bloombergsen Inc holds 424,000 shares with $58.99M value, up from 421,200 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $41.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 3.19 million shares traded or 54.19% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 57.68% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9

Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report $0.46 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 24.32% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. SBCF’s profit would be $21.75M giving it 13.21 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s analysts see 24.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 821,424 shares traded or 266.86% up from the average. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has risen 3.09% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding firm for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail clients in Florida. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. It has a 17.89 P/E ratio. The firm also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, firms, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services.

More notable recent Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 11/27/2018 – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Seacoast Completes Acquisition of First Green Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on October 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seacoast Banking (SBCF) Acquisition Of First Green Bancorp – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2018. More interesting news about Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Seacoast Bank exec explains 5 factors affecting First Green Bank acquisition, plus banking trends – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Itâ€™s official: Here’s when Seacoast will close on $132M First Green Bank acquisition – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 25 investors sold Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 38.90 million shares or 1.14% more from 38.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 69,000 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Texas-based fund reported 370,600 shares. Basswood Capital Limited Company reported 67,640 shares. Laurion Lp invested in 0% or 8,749 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Company invested in 0% or 8,916 shares. 2.06 million were accumulated by Wellington Grp Llp. Comerica Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 45,841 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 17,925 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc invested in 0.24% or 556,841 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 70,351 shares. 1.71 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Lp. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 15,500 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 13,975 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seacoast Banking had 2 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 31 by FBR Capital. As per Thursday, November 15, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold HCA shares while 235 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 234.20 million shares or 2.05% less from 239.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highfields Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.78% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 270,000 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd owns 39,179 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.03% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 527,846 shares. Moreover, Harris Assoc Lp has 2.68% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 12.28M shares. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.28% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 9,897 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd accumulated 450 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 909,316 shares. Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.07% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Next Financial Grp Inc stated it has 200 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 37,855 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,337 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Co holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.2% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “HCA Healthcare Inc., UCF College of Medicine to add new fellowship – Orlando Business Journal” on December 18, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “HCA Houston Healthcare taps Plano exec as new chief development officer – Houston Business Journal” published on December 20, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Metro Orlando to get 3 new hospitals – Orlando Business Journal” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “HCA’s West Houston Medical Center completes surgical suite expansion – Houston Business Journal” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Leapfrog Group: Orlando Health, Florida Hospital, HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) ranked among nation’s top hospitals – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: December 05, 2018.