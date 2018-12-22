EPS for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Expected At $1.06; Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Had 3 Bulls

Analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report $1.06 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 37.66% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. LUV’s profit would be $596.05 million giving it 10.84 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $1.08 EPS previously, Southwest Airlines Co.’s analysts see -1.85% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 8.36M shares traded or 59.23% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 18.85% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe — 3rd Update; 12/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEEKS EXTENSION DUE TO LIMITED AIRCRAFT AVAILABILITY; 02/05/2018 – WKYT: BREAKING: The emergency landing comes two weeks after a Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Phila…; 20/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Off-duty cop victim of Southwest Side attempted carjacking; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Continues to Plan for RASM Growth in 2018; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONFIRMS LEASING ALASKA FLIGHT SLOTS IN NY, DC; 26/04/2018 – Southwest not just looking at fan blades in fatal midair failure; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING

Among 6 analysts covering Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Workspace Group Plc had 22 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) earned “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt on Friday, July 13. Peel Hunt maintained Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) on Monday, September 10 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and GBX 1100 target in Monday, November 26 report. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of WKP in report on Friday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Liberum Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Thursday, July 5. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy” on Monday, December 17. On Friday, September 14 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Hold” on Thursday, July 5. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 11 by Peel Hunt. See Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) latest ratings:

Workspace Group PLC, a real estate investment trust , engages in property investment in the form of letting of business accommodation to small and medium sized enterprises in London and the South East of England. The company has market cap of 1.48 billion GBP. It offers space for serviced offices, offices, studios, workshops, and light industrial units. It has a 9.33 P/E ratio. The firm owns 100 estates, comprising approximately 5.77 million square feet, and provides accommodation for 4,000 small businesses in London and the South East.

The stock decreased 1.92% or GBX 16 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 819. About 446,839 shares traded or 76.48% up from the average. Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) news was published by Streetinsider.com which published an article titled: “Form N-PX AB BOND FUND, INC. For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 31, 2018.

Among 12 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Southwest Airlines had 14 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 7 by Buckingham Research. The rating was initiated by Susquehanna on Wednesday, November 28 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 29. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, October 26. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, September 27. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 27. Argus Research upgraded Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Friday, September 7 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 16. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 17 report.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $463,688 activity. $50,042 worth of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) was sold by MONTFORD JOHN T. On Friday, August 17 Watterson Andrew M sold $363,405 worth of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 6,130 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 46 investors sold Southwest Airlines Co. shares while 256 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 424.82 million shares or 0.25% more from 423.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Tru Advsrs Lp stated it has 1.26 million shares. Axa invested in 0% or 9,241 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 72,499 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. House Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% or 20,665 shares. Midas Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 29,000 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank holds 0.03% or 1,927 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 200 shares. Pittenger Anderson has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Glendon Ltd Partnership holds 0.92% or 60,478 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc accumulated 0.14% or 21,543 shares. Highvista Strategies Lc accumulated 3,200 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 17,797 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 241,493 shares. Ballentine Partners Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has 584,620 shares.