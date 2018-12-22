EPS for State Bank Financial (STBZ) Expected At $0.61; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has 1.74 Sentiment

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC) investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 59 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 34 cut down and sold holdings in Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 13.06 million shares, down from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 26 Increased: 43 New Position: 16.

Analysts expect State Bank Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STBZ) to report $0.61 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 48.78% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. STBZ’s profit would be $23.01M giving it 8.34 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, State Bank Financial Corporation’s analysts see 1.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $20.36. About 391,143 shares traded or 25.62% up from the average. State Bank Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STBZ) has declined 21.27% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical STBZ News: 06/03/2018 – BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 20/03/2018 – Altus Group Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 13/05/2018 – Cadence Bancorp to Acquire State Bank Financial for $1.4 Billion; 13/05/2018 – Three State Bank Directors Will Join the Bd of Cadence and of Cadence Bank; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 25/04/2018 – Nevada Copper Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 28/03/2018 – CIBC’S KRAMER ENDS TALK AT NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – STATE BANK FINANCIAL CORP STBZ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 08/05/2018 – Cineplex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $768.08 million. It offers a range of deposit services and products, such as checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, individual retirement, and time deposit accounts, as well as short-term to longer-term certificates of deposits. It has a 13.47 P/E ratio. The firm also provides residential and commercial construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural production, residential mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Since December 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $235,617 activity. BRINSON REMER Y III sold $235,617 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 15 investors sold State Bank Financial Corporation shares while 52 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 26.06 million shares or 2.54% less from 26.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei Invs invested in 2,434 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 21,010 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration owns 47,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teton accumulated 67,200 shares or 0.18% of the stock. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in State Bank Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STBZ). Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 384,073 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 106,427 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 413,632 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 35,284 shares. Captrust accumulated 215 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt L P has 83,227 shares. Group has 0% invested in State Bank Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STBZ). Aqr Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in State Bank Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STBZ) for 59,465 shares. Waterstone Management L P has 6.03% invested in State Bank Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STBZ) for 129,315 shares. 64,600 were accumulated by Swiss Retail Bank.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $458.44 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It has a 10.53 P/E ratio. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Endicott Management Co holds 12.87% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for 500,000 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 1.13 million shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fsi Group Llc has 1.46% invested in the company for 65,301 shares. The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 1.35% in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 935,482 shares.

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.51M for 9.96 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.93% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 147,953 shares traded or 86.37% up from the average. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) has declined 25.99% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500.