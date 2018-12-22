EPS for Sterling Bancorp (STL) Expected At $0.50; Shorts at Wec Energy Group (WEC) Lowered By 11.81%

Analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report $0.50 EPS on January, 22.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 28.21% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. STL’s profit would be $112.20 million giving it 8.10 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Sterling Bancorp’s analysts see -1.96% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 6.24 million shares traded or 118.61% up from the average. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 32.55% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c

Wec Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) had a decrease of 11.81% in short interest. WEC’s SI was 10.31M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 11.81% from 11.69M shares previously. With 2.31M avg volume, 5 days are for Wec Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)’s short sellers to cover WEC’s short positions. The SI to Wec Energy Group Inc’s float is 3.28%. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.44. About 2.89M shares traded or 33.82% up from the average. WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has risen 8.31% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical WEC News: 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 05/03/2018 WEC ENERGY GROUP INC WEC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62; 01/05/2018 – WEC Energy Group 1Q EPS $1.23; 19/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within BIOHAVEN PHARM, WEC Energy Group, Axon Enterprise, Tutor Pe; 01/05/2018 – WEC Energy Group 1Q Net $390.4M; 16/05/2018 – KP INKASO WEC SA KPI.WA – HAS BEEN CHOSEN BY ENERGY PROVIDER TO SERVICE ITS RECEIVABLES; 01/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY 1Q OPER REV. $2.29B, EST. $2.24B; 01/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY 1Q EPS $1.23, EST. $1.16; 01/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY REAFFIRMS EPS VIEW, SEES REACHING TOP END OF RANGE; 19/04/2018 – WEC Energy Group declares quarterly dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q3 2018. Its up 2.00, from 0.5 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 0 investors sold WEC Energy Group, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings.

Among 7 analysts covering WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. WEC Energy Group had 9 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $81 target in Thursday, December 6 report. Citigroup maintained WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) on Tuesday, July 10 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of WEC in report on Monday, September 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, November 1 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 3. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 1.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company has market cap of $22.54 billion. The firm operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 17.59 P/E ratio. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass.

Since August 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $34.22 million activity. On Tuesday, December 4 KLAPPA GALE E sold $3.67 million worth of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) or 50,000 shares. 168,790 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) shares with value of $11.30 million were sold by KUESTER FREDERICK D. Shares for $5.12M were sold by Fletcher Joseph Kevin on Tuesday, November 27.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.63 billion. The firm accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It has a 12.48 P/E ratio. It originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 24 investors sold Sterling Bancorp shares while 75 reduced holdings.