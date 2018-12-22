EPS for The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) Expected At $0.63; Western Asset (WIW) Sentiment Is 1.63

Western Asset (WIW) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.08, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 75 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 46 sold and reduced their equity positions in Western Asset. The investment professionals in our database now own: 31.34 million shares, up from 28.65 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Western Asset in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 36 Increased: 50 New Position: 25.

Analysts expect The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to report $0.63 EPS on January, 25.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. FBMS’s profit would be $9.33 million giving it 11.77 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, The First Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 1.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 91,736 shares traded or 168.36% up from the average. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 0.03% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.03% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 301,357 shares traded or 106.89% up from the average. Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) has declined 8.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.38% the S&P500.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $615.51 million. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 24.54 P/E ratio. Ltd.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il holds 3.43% of its portfolio in Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund for 552,251 shares. Orinda Asset Management Llc owns 130,000 shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 1.68% invested in the company for 437,962 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 1.6% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 2.45 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.52, from 3 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 3 investors sold The First Bancshares, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.62 million shares or 1.19% more from 8.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern reported 141,945 shares. Forest Hill Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 128,277 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc reported 115,407 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt stated it has 12,794 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Co has 5,788 shares. The New York-based Jacobs Asset Ltd Llc has invested 2% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Wells Fargo Commerce Mn reported 23,130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 352 shares. Stieven L P reported 580,233 shares or 3.54% of all its holdings. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd stated it has 13,104 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 0.01% or 948,867 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 24,102 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.08% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Grp Inc holds 8,217 shares.

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for The First, A National Banking Association that provides commercial and retail banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company has market cap of $439.44 million. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts; time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It has a 21.55 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, and secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans.

Since November 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $192,192 activity. Shares for $192,192 were sold by COLE M RAY JR on Friday, November 30.