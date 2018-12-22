Analysts expect The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report $0.99 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 25.32% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. PGR’s profit would be $577.37 million giving it 15.01 P/E if the $0.99 EPS is correct. After having $1.57 EPS previously, The Progressive Corporation’s analysts see -36.94% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.42. About 7.33M shares traded or 97.33% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY) stake by 24.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc acquired 44,030 shares as Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY)’s stock declined 13.18%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 221,892 shares with $9.20 million value, up from 177,862 last quarter. Cathay Gen Bancorp now has $2.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 1.72M shares traded or 255.00% up from the average. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 15.15% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.38, from 1.57 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 22 investors sold CATY shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 56.83 million shares or 1.39% more from 56.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 33,000 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 29,771 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assoc holds 0.13% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) or 10,500 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 28,200 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.16M shares or 0.07% of the stock. 57,144 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Congress Asset Com Ma reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 13,012 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon reported 1.32M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Limited Liability stated it has 13,278 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd holds 39,647 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Zebra Capital Mgmt accumulated 6,054 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 5,504 shares to 176,799 valued at $18.06 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 61,618 shares and now owns 1.88 million shares. Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) was reduced too.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $1.61 million activity. TANG ANTHONY M sold $425,000 worth of stock. 500 shares were bought by CHAN KELLY L, worth $18,725. CHENG DUNSON K had sold 31,000 shares worth $1.20 million.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, November 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, November 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, September 14. As per Friday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Wednesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 16 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, August 7 with “Neutral”. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 18. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral” on Monday, July 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 8 by FBR Capital.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $34.65 billion. The Company’s Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. It has a 11.96 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $10.44 million activity. Shares for $452,296 were sold by Murphy John Jo. Another trade for 12,600 shares valued at $808,164 was made by Griffith Susan Patricia on Thursday, August 16. $3.35 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by CODY WILLIAM M on Monday, August 20. 12,000 shares were sold by Sauerland John P, worth $711,960. $3.40 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares were sold by Barbagallo John A. Another trade for 2,300 shares valued at $137,724 was made by Broz Steven on Thursday, July 19.