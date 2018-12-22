EPS for Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Expected At $0.09; 0 Analysts Covering Rite Aid (RAD)

Among 2 analysts covering Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rite Aid had 2 analyst reports since August 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, September 6 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 13 by Cowen & Co. See Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) latest ratings:

06/09/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell New Target: $1 Maintain

13/08/2018 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $6 Downgrade

Analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report $0.09 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 79.07% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. UFI’s profit would be $1.65 million giving it 60.14 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Unifi, Inc.’s analysts see -10.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.76% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 188,767 shares traded or 107.02% up from the average. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 34.61% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – ONCE COMPLETED, UNIFI EXPECTS ITS REIDSVILLE DYE HOUSE TO OPERATE ON A SEVEN-DAY SCHEDULE; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT FUND TAKES 5% STAKE IN PLASTIC-T0-TEXTILE MAKER UNIFI; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI 3Q PRELIM LOSS/SHR 2C TO EPS 2C; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – INTENDS TO TRANSITION DYED YARN BUSINESS FROM NATIONAL SPINNING’S FACILITY IN BURLINGTON, N.C., TO UNIFI’S DYE HOUSE IN REIDSVILLE, N.C; 14/05/2018 – ValueAct Holds 5% Stake in Unifi Inc; 14/05/2018 – UNIFI HOLDER VALUEACT TO HAVE MORE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT; 27/03/2018 Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – Unifi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Unifi 3Q Adjusted EBITDA $7.3M; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI IN PACT TO BUY DYED YARN BUSINESS, ASSETS OF NATIONAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold Unifi, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 1.05% more from 14.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 68,459 shares. Tower Research Limited Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 466 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 5,307 shares or 0% of the stock. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley reported 900 shares. Pinnacle Assoc holds 0.28% or 471,975 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 13,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 967 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Bridgeway holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 22,700 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 262,495 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0% or 26,700 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 36,221 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 180 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.40 million activity. Shares for $1.15 million were bought by ValueAct Holdings – L.P.. Shares for $127,160 were bought by Bishop Robert J. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $24,470 was made by CHARRON PAUL R on Wednesday, October 31. Another trade for 3,554 shares valued at $89,596 was bought by LANGONE KENNETH G. 500 shares were bought by Ackerman Jeffrey C, worth $13,330 on Thursday, November 8.

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company has market cap of $397.99 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Polyester, Nylon, and International. It has a 16.4 P/E ratio. The Polyester segment makes and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company has market cap of $747.89 million. The firm operates through Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services divisions. It has a 1.22 P/E ratio. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs; and a range of other merchandise, such as over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other everyday and convenience products.

The stock decreased 9.90% or $0.078 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7101. About 32.11 million shares traded or 156.07% up from the average. Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) has declined 45.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RAD News: 22/03/2018 – Pennsylvania State AG partners with Penguins, Rite Aid foundations to launch prescription drug safety program; 28/03/2018 – RITE AID CORP – AS A RESULT OF THE TAX BENEFITS PRESERVATION PLAN, CO PROTECTED ABOUT $2.2 BLN OF CO’S NET OPERATING LOSSES; 09/03/2018 – Walgreen must face lawsuit over U.S. generic drug pricing; 12/04/2018 – RITE AID SEES YR ADJ. EPS $0.02 – $0.06, EST. 5C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rite Aid Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAD); 05/03/2018 – RITE AID REPORTS CONTINUED PROGRESS IN ASSET SALE TO WALGREENS; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five and Downgrades Two Classes of LBUBS 2006-C6; 12/03/2018 – West Virginia Rite Aid Stores Remain In-Network for State Public Employees as Stores Convert to Walgreens; 05/04/2018 – GNC Announces Plans to Expand into Australia; 12/04/2018 – RITE AID CONFIRMING FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK