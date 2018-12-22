Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) stake by 7.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 207,733 shares as Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)’s stock declined 24.82%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 2.70 million shares with $62.92M value, down from 2.91M last quarter. Marathon Oil Corp now has $11.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 24.62M shares traded or 74.54% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has risen 3.80% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS

Analysts expect United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report $1.54 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 3.75% from last quarter's $1.6 EPS. UTX's profit would be $1.33B giving it 17.24 P/E if the $1.54 EPS is correct. After having $1.93 EPS previously, United Technologies Corporation's analysts see -20.21% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47 million shares traded or 126.01% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies Corp had 3 analyst reports since November 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, December 17. Morgan Stanley maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy” rating.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology services and products to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $91.67 billion. The Company’s Otis segment designs, makes, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services. It has a 17.07 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions, such as controls for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.41 million activity. On Thursday, July 26 the insider Gill Charles D sold $1.94 million. $465,591 worth of stock was sold by JOHRI AKHIL on Thursday, July 26.

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 185.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.07 per share. MRO’s profit will be $166.26 million for 16.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q2.

Among 8 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Marathon Oil had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 28 by PiperJaffray. As per Monday, October 15, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of MRO in report on Wednesday, October 24 to “Outperform” rating. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Monday, December 10 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MRO in report on Sunday, November 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, November 15. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 19 by Mizuho. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, November 20.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.43 million activity. Shares for $2.43 million were sold by Little Thomas Mitchell.

