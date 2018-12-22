EPS for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Expected At $0.22; PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) Covered By 0 Bulls

Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report $0.22 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. VLY’s profit would be $72.93 million giving it 9.82 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Valley National Bancorp’s analysts see 4.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 6.33 million shares traded or 143.33% up from the average. Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has declined 16.39% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK PURSUES EXPANSION IN CANADA; 03/05/2018 – JETPAY CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, UNIT ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH VALLEY NATIONAL BANK – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK GETS BAFIN LICENSE IN GERMANY; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net $42M; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valley National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLY); 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year

Among 3 analysts covering PZ Cussons PLC (LON:PZC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PZ Cussons PLC had 6 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Shore Capital. The rating was maintained by Numis Securities on Wednesday, September 26 with “Hold”. Numis Securities maintained the shares of PZC in report on Wednesday, July 25 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, December 14 report. On Thursday, December 13 the stock rating was maintained by Shore Capital with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 24 by Shore Capital. See PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) latest ratings:

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding firm for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company has market cap of $2.86 billion. The firm operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management divisions. It has a 13.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold Valley National Bancorp shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 189.90 million shares or 3.90% more from 182.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 208,562 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Two Sigma Secs Limited Com has 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0% or 28,153 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Nordea Investment Ab reported 360,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 223,102 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Montag A & Assoc has 17,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Virtu Financial Llc holds 0% or 17,534 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 122,614 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). 62,384 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Renaissance Techs Ltd accumulated 132,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 222,647 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 837,824 shares.

Since November 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $58,982 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $30,090 was sold by KORDE GERALD. On Friday, December 14 LARUSSO MICHAEL L sold $28,892 worth of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) or 3,100 shares.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. The company has market cap of 887.65 million GBP. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe and Zip brands, as well as fragrances. It has a 18.61 P/E ratio. The firm also provides dairy products, such as organic yoghurts, and granolas and smoothies under the Nunu and Olympic brands; cooking oils under the brands of Mamador and Devon KingÂ’s; edible oils, spreads, vinegars, and cheeses under the Minerva brand name; and baby foods comprising snacks under the RaffertyÂ’s Garden brand name.