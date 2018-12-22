EPS for Western Digital (WDC) Expected At $1.30; JTH Holding (TAX)’s Sentiment Is 0.09

JTH Holding Inc (TAX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.09 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.78, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 4 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 45 cut down and sold their stakes in JTH Holding Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 669,880 shares, down from 5.42 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding JTH Holding Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 43 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report $1.30 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $2.32 EPS change or 64.09% from last quarter’s $3.62 EPS. WDC’s profit would be $376.24 million giving it 6.90 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $2.78 EPS previously, Western Digital Corporation’s analysts see -53.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 10.85 million shares traded or 79.56% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. 1,681 shares valued at $80,148 were sold by MASSENGILL MATTHEW E on Friday, November 2. 24,938 shares were sold by LONG MARK P, worth $1.77 million on Monday, July 30.

Among 16 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Western Digital had 20 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Benchmark on Friday, October 26. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Longbow on Friday, October 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, October 26. On Monday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Buy” rating by Standpoint Research on Tuesday, July 10. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $74 target in Friday, July 27 report. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Tuesday, September 11. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral” on Tuesday, November 20. On Thursday, December 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 93 investors sold Western Digital Corporation shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 437 were reported by Acadian Asset Management Limited Com. Invesco Limited holds 0.08% or 4.21 million shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Company, a South Carolina-based fund reported 151,487 shares. Grimes & Incorporated holds 0.46% or 97,492 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 10,942 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 262,407 shares. Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.08% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Cambridge Fincl Gru stated it has 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Lord Abbett Ltd holds 0.01% or 40,600 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 4.58M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,328 shares. Permit Cap Lc has 100,000 shares. Sprott Inc holds 3.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 206,000 shares. Johnson Gru holds 108 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru owns 5,394 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.39 billion. It offers performance hard disk drives that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments. It has a 21.78 P/E ratio. The firm also provides system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; data storage platforms and systems; datacenter software and systems; and HDDs and SSDs for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, security surveillance systems, and set top boxes.

Liberty Tax, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services and solutions in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $. The firm also facilitates refund tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products, refund loans, and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clients include taxpayers who, for reasons of complexity, convenience, or the need for prompt tax refunds, seek assisted tax preparation services.

