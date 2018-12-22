Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Syntel Inc (SYNT) by 7.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 16,641 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 208,940 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.56 million, down from 225,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Syntel Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 1.86M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNT News: 26/03/2018 Syntel Joins Google Cloud Partner Program; 19/04/2018 – SYNTEL INC SYNT.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.76 TO $1.96; 19/04/2018 – Syntel 1Q Rev $245.3M; 19/04/2018 – Syntel 1Q Net $45.6M; 19/04/2018 – SYNTEL INC SYNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86, REV VIEW $929.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – Syntel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Syntel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/04/2018 – SYNTEL 1Q EPS 55C, EST. 44C; 19/04/2018 – Syntel Sees FY EPS $1.76-EPS $1.96; 19/04/2018 – SYNTEL SEES FY EPS $1.76 TO $1.96, EST. $1.86

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cambrex Corp (CBM) by 142.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 6,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,484 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $769,000, up from 4,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cambrex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $37.98. About 811,855 shares traded or 83.22% up from the average. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 9.52% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.52% the S&P500.

Since October 9, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $3.44 billion activity.

Among 14 analysts covering Syntel Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 7% are positive. Syntel Inc. had 42 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 22 by Cowen & Co. Needham downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $28.0 target in Thursday, December 21 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 5 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 18 report. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of SYNT in report on Thursday, April 19 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, February 16 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, October 12 with “Hold”. The rating was initiated by Loop Capital on Tuesday, January 10 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) on Thursday, April 5 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.65, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 51 investors sold SYNT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 30.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 32.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd has 39 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.07% or 243,950 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 38,714 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) for 104,713 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 54,395 shares. State Street Corporation reported 853,224 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 60,000 shares. American Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 23,587 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,995 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0.02% in Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT). Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 3,548 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 69,389 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 398,623 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Cambrex Corp had 9 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by William Blair with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 16. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, February 14 by Longbow. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 31. The stock of Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 21 by Stephens. First Analysis upgraded the shares of CBM in report on Monday, November 7 to “Overweight” rating. First Analysis maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, January 17 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 11 by Singular Research.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 3,492 shares to 10,610 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 5,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,748 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.33, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 21 investors sold CBM shares while 70 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.41 million shares or 1.46% more from 32.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meeder Asset holds 356 shares. Magnetar Finance Ltd stated it has 4,329 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% stake. South Dakota Invest Council holds 6,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 700,244 shares or 0.09% of the stock. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 914,459 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4,698 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Co The owns 0% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 21,526 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.03% or 28,000 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 4,867 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Lc accumulated 3,900 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Pitcairn stated it has 0.03% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Cwm Limited owns 0.06% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 34,508 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $8.19 million activity. 9,510 shares were sold by Vadaketh Tom George, worth $603,098 on Monday, August 20.