Eqis Capital Management Cut Netflix (NFLX) Position; Addus Homecare (ADUS) Has 1.32 Sentiment

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 66.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 7,412 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 22.59%. The Eqis Capital Management Inc holds 3,782 shares with $1.38M value, down from 11,194 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $107.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40M shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival; 20/04/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Best Documentary Feature Film from San Diego Film Awards; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 21/03/2018 – VPN.com Puts Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Notice About Security Risks & VPN Ban; 05/03/2018 – Netflix’s Hastings Steals Spotlight With Top Wealth Gain in 2018; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app

Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. It’s down -1.15, from 2.47 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 75 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 57 sold and decreased holdings in Addus Homecare Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 199.29 million shares, up from 10.28 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Addus Homecare Corp in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 38 Increased: 35 New Position: 40.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 33 sales for $193.38 million activity. The insider BARTON RICHARD N sold 700 shares worth $241,343. WELLS DAVID B sold $359,000 worth of stock. 99,883 shares valued at $36.78M were sold by HASTINGS REED on Monday, September 24. 21,882 shares valued at $7.36M were sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M on Tuesday, October 16. Bennett Kelly sold 14,000 shares worth $4.20M. Shares for $40.10 million were sold by SARANDOS THEODORE A. Shares for $14.47M were sold by HYMAN DAVID A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 778 shares. Hl Finance Service Lc, Kentucky-based fund reported 722 shares. Ruggie Group invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hrt Financial Ltd Liability holds 23,547 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Sfmg reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 276,501 shares. Heritage Invsts Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 25,194 are owned by Acg Wealth. Moreover, Bbva Compass Comml Bank Inc has 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,225 shares. Main Street Research owns 64,947 shares. Psagot House invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Valley Natl Advisers reported 57 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 1,560 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Co owns 0.11% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 8,598 shares. Jericho Asset Management LP accumulated 372,159 shares or 5.94% of the stock.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66 million for 256.66 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Time to Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Netflix: Undervalued Or Not? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “NXST vs. NFLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Crocs, Trinity, Netflix, HBO and Goldman Sachs highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Now Is Time To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 4,951 shares to 41,683 valued at $4.69M in 2018Q3. It also upped E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) stake by 5,252 shares and now owns 45,452 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

Among 22 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Netflix had 33 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Barclays Capital. Bernstein maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, June 26 with “Buy” rating. UBS downgraded the shares of NFLX in report on Thursday, July 12 to “Neutral” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Weight” rating in Wednesday, October 17 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Wednesday, October 17. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, July 17 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. SunTrust upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $410 target in Friday, August 24 report.

More notable recent Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADUS, LW, MXIM, FANG, PEB moving on S&P index changes – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Jazz Pharmaceuticals, 58, Encore Capital Group, Churchill Downs, Addus HomeCare, and Huntington Ingalls Industries â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Lamb Weston Holdings (LW), Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) and Diamondback Energy (FANG) Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $63.71. About 383,742 shares traded or 87.25% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) has risen 128.51% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 128.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $5.81 million for 34.63 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

Eos Management L.P. holds 3.98% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation for 190.22 million shares. Rudman Errol M owns 65,000 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc has 1.64% invested in the company for 190,040 shares. The Wisconsin-based Timpani Capital Management Llc has invested 1.43% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 218,008 shares.