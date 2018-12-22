Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 77.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.55 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $124.04. About 3.60 million shares traded or 92.82% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 251.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 37,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,374 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.76M, up from 14,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $41.46. About 2.06M shares traded or 139.35% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 33.49% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.85, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EQM shares while 33 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 76.34 million shares or 41.62% more from 53.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 88,735 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,588 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com holds 0.01% or 174,344 shares. Linscomb And Williams, Texas-based fund reported 6,101 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability invested in 5,200 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.03% or 892,934 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 253,824 shares. Citigroup owns 408,651 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 89,542 shares. The Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Ltd Company has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.04 million shares.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 12/17/2018: EQM,CHK,WFT – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mountain Valley Pipeline Project 70% Complete by Year-End – Business Wire” published on December 13, 2018, Fool.com published: “This Recently Created High-Yield Stock Is Worth Putting on Your Watchlist – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Prices Crash To 1-Year Lows – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Among 18 analysts covering EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. EQT Midstream Partners had 64 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, January 15 by Wells Fargo. The stock of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, December 15, the company rating was downgraded by Howard Weil. Citigroup downgraded EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) rating on Monday, January 22. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $82.0 target. The stock of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 30. The stock of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, December 17. On Friday, October 14 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Monday, February 12 by RBC Capital Markets.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr Ii by 57,736 shares to 29,735 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWG) by 4,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,884 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call).

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $147.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 5,900 shares to 2,587 shares, valued at $331,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,008 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Among 19 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Illinois Tool Works Inc had 105 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 11. On Tuesday, July 4 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. JP Morgan maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Tuesday, April 10. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $155 target. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 25. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 24. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 9 report. On Monday, August 7 the stock rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line”. The company was maintained on Monday, August 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ITW in report on Friday, October 20 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190.0 target in Monday, December 4 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 322 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 220.32 million shares or 1.14% less from 222.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. 1,832 are held by Signature. Fayerweather Charles, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,650 shares. Sequoia Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 1,481 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cambridge owns 6,070 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 22,572 shares. Wendell David has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Wetherby Asset invested 0.13% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 6,774 were reported by Davis R M. North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Principal Financial Group has invested 0.06% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Aspen Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 7,250 shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi has 2.66% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Massachusetts Fincl Ma reported 6.91M shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And stated it has 13,089 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $22.31 million activity. SANTI ERNEST SCOTT had sold 108,885 shares worth $14.50M.