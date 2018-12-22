Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 14.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 17,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.20 million, down from 124,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.75. About 10.33 million shares traded or 215.45% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has risen 14.08% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 0.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 703 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,338 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $59.45 million, down from 138,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $350.31. About 1.28M shares traded or 126.55% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has declined 15.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold NTAP shares while 193 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 227.19 million shares or 3.60% less from 235.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Annual Changes to the NASDAQ-100 Index – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HTZ, NTAP, PTLA – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NetApp (NTAP) Down 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NetApp Is Cheap, But Can It Sustain Growth? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 21.18% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $259.45 million for 13.77 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.57% EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 sales for $16.54 million activity. 10,000 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares with value of $666,550 were sold by Kurian George. $621,443 worth of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was sold by REICH JOEL D on Friday, August 31.

Among 48 analysts covering Netapp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), 21 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Netapp Inc. had 187 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 23 investors sold EQIX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 0.07% more from 75.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 25 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. Equinix had 84 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.