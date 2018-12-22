Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK) EPS Estimated At $0.74; Wsfs Financial (WSFS) Shorts Decreased By 0.92%

Wsfs Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) had a decrease of 0.92% in short interest. WSFS’s SI was 1.78 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.92% from 1.80M shares previously. With 137,100 avg volume, 13 days are for Wsfs Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS)’s short sellers to cover WSFS’s short positions. The SI to Wsfs Financial Corporation’s float is 5.72%. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 406,635 shares traded or 105.24% up from the average. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 21.41% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M

Analysts expect Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) to report $0.74 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 34.55% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. EQBK’s profit would be $11.69M giving it 11.72 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 8.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 122,818 shares traded or 145.79% up from the average. Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) has risen 4.90% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EQBK News: 17/05/2018 Kenya’s Equity Bank Sees Loan Growth of 15% If Rate-Cap Scrapped

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding firm for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. It operates through three divisions: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It has a 12.46 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.51 in 2018Q2.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 sales for $8.58 million activity. $1.16M worth of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) shares were sold by TURNER MARK A. $155,928 worth of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) was sold by WRIGHT RICHARD on Tuesday, August 21. 4,245 shares were bought by Canuso Dominic C, worth $207,793.

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WSFS and Beneficial Announce Retail Banking Office Optimization Plan – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WSFS Financial Corporation Receives Stockholder Approval to Combine with Beneficial Bancorp – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. Stockholders Approve Merger with WSFS Financial Corporation – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Photo Release — WSFS Bank Donates $15000 to Philabundance in the Fight Against Hunger – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “WSFS buying Beneficial in $1.5B deal combining region’s two largest banks – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2018.