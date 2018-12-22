Eristica (ERT*) went up 1.96% in 24 hours

Eristica (ERT*) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $5.75527E-05 or 1.96% trading at $0.0029916545. According to Crypto Experts, Eristica (ERT*) eyes $0.00329081995 target on the road to $0.00725269906217834. ERT* last traded at Yobit exchange. It had high of $0.0036627407 and low of $0.0029341018 for December 21-22. The open was $0.0029341018.

Eristica (ERT*) is down -21.79% in the last 30 days from $0.003825 per coin. Its down -69.11% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.009685 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago ERT* traded at $0.00 (non existent). ERT* has 230.50M coins mined giving it $689,583 market cap. Eristica maximum coins available are 230.50M. ERT* uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 27/11/2017.

Eristica is a platform that rewards users for completing challenges and filming them as proof. Eristica (ERT) is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used as a reward in the Eristica platform