Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Defiance Finl Corp (FDEF) by 107.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 41,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,318 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.39 million, up from 38,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Defiance Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $491.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 98,354 shares traded or 105.06% up from the average. First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) has declined 2.34% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.34% the S&P500.

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 13.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 9,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,265 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.82M, down from 72,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 34.46 million shares traded or 252.66% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03

Investors sentiment increased to 6.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 4.89, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold FDEF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 25.81 million shares or 286.46% more from 6.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Lc has invested 0% in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Sigma Planning invested in 20,753 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% or 138 shares. 3,055 are owned by Sei Investments. Art Advsrs Limited Com has 0.01% invested in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) for 6,700 shares. Northern Tru has 343,758 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 126,944 shares. Invesco accumulated 122,457 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). First Lp reported 60,500 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% or 900 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Maltese Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.55% or 261,600 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 33,856 shares.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 67,029 shares to 271,791 shares, valued at $10.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 42,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 687,769 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Among 5 analysts covering First Defiance Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FDEF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 4.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MO’s profit will be $1.79 billion for 12.92 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.04% negative EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive.