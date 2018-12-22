Among 8 analysts covering BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. BJ’s Restaurants had 16 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BJRI in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 29. The company was upgraded on Thursday, November 29 by Loop Capital. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. On Wednesday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The stock of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, October 5. Wells Fargo maintained BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $59 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 18 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of BJRI in report on Wednesday, October 24 to “Hold” rating. See BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) latest ratings:

29/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $59 New Target: $53 Maintain

29/11/2018 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $60 New Target: $70 Upgrade

31/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $54 New Target: $59 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $58 New Target: $59 Maintain

25/10/2018 Broker: Loop Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $70 Initiates Coverage On

24/10/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $75 New Target: $70 Downgrade

19/10/2018 Broker: Gordon Haskett Rating: Underperform Initiates Coverage On

18/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $57 New Target: $61 Maintain

05/10/2018 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

27/07/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $66 New Target: $75 Maintain

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) stake by 55.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc acquired 4,509 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)’s stock declined 4.42%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 12,613 shares with $5.10 million value, up from 8,104 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals now has $37.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.26% or $11.63 during the last trading session, reaching $344.6. About 1.51M shares traded or 104.15% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has risen 1.07% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q EPS $4.16; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SEEKS COMPENSATORY AND TRIPLE DAMAGES FOR RENEGERON’S ALLEGED WILLFUL PATENT INFRINGEMENT, IN A LAWSUIT FILED WITH THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN; 21/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma

More notable recent BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BJRI or SHAK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jack in the Box Stock Gains on Alternative Strategic Plan – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Insperity, CBRE, Boeing, American Express and BJ’s – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Banks on Expansion Amid Competition – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.55, from 2.18 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold BJ's Restaurants, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.73 million shares or 9.52% more from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tudor Et Al reported 4,542 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 89,675 are held by Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. 7,521 were accumulated by Element Cap Management Lc. Verition Fund Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,961 shares. Hartford reported 4,492 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.5% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 6,805 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd reported 28,452 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 31,625 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 6,288 shares. 13,265 were reported by Manufacturers Life The. California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 348,882 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Limited owns 36,219 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The Company’s restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. It has a 17 P/E ratio. As of September 5, 2017, the firm owned and operated 195 casual dining restaurants located in the 25 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 867,376 shares traded or 64.43% up from the average. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has risen 55.05% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 13/03/2018 BJ’s Wholesale Club to Offer Same-Day Delivery in all Clubs with lnstacart; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club filed for an IPO, marking its bid to become a public company again; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB NAMES CHRISTOPHER J. BALDWIN CHAIRMAN OF BO; 20/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Could IPO as Soon as June or July; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB FILES IPO, TO SEEK NYSE LISTING UNDER ‘BJ’; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Plans Public Market Return With IPO Filing; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $12.8B VS. $12.5B; 19/04/2018 – BJ’s Charitable Foundation Donates a Year’s Supply of Gas and Tires to the Maryland Food Bank; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club: Laura Sen Retires From Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ BJ’s Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BJRI)

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 26 insider sales for $23.90 million activity. Elbogen Noah A. sold 10,000 shares worth $656,250. Mayer Kevin E. also sold $58,136 worth of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares. 2,685 BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares with value of $200,489 were sold by Krakower Brian S. $2.09M worth of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares were sold by DEITCHLE GERALD W. LEVIN GREGORY sold $1.32M worth of stock. $840,093 worth of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares were sold by Walsh Patrick. Ottinger Lea Anne had sold 4,500 shares worth $333,750 on Thursday, August 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 39 investors sold REGN shares while 173 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 70.41 million shares or 0.23% more from 70.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Finance Svcs stated it has 3,332 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 36 shares. 1,544 are held by Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 32,141 shares. Amer Century Inc invested in 860,692 shares. Macquarie Gp holds 70,330 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sei Invs holds 0.02% or 15,241 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 62,196 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Psagot Investment House accumulated 50 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited, Japan-based fund reported 128,540 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Prudential Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 84,028 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com owns 0.15% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 316,318 shares. David R Rahn & Associates has 4,509 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt owns 2,710 shares.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR) stake by 52,477 shares to 30,274 valued at $586,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Everbridge Inc stake by 60,353 shares and now owns 90,450 shares. Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) was reduced too.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Long-Term Outlook For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Regeneron (REGN) Up 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regeneron: Regenerating As Usual – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: COST, REGN – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FB, AVGO, REGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.