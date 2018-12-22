Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Usa Truck Inc (USAK) by 37.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 29,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 107,794 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.18M, up from 78,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Usa Truck Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 75,280 shares traded. USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has declined 8.29% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical USAK News: 21/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Net $1.03M; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ USA Truck Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAK); 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 03/05/2018 – USA Truck to Participate in Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 26/03/2018 USA Truck Appoints George T. Henry Senior Vice President of USAT Logistics, Announces Retirement of James A. Craig; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Rev $78.7M

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 46.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 9.04M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.49 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $809.64 million, down from 19.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 17.59M shares traded or 137.67% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 594,883 shares to 12.65 million shares, valued at $718.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.52M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $18.19 million activity.

Among 33 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 139 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Standpoint Research on Wednesday, February 3. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 26 by PiperJaffray. The rating was downgraded by Leerink Swann to “Mkt Perform” on Tuesday, September 27. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 3. The rating was maintained by William Blair on Wednesday, June 14 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $83 target in Friday, October 6 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, December 4. Barclays Capital maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Tuesday, March 6 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 100,070 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Texas Capital Fincl Bank Incorporated Tx invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation reported 5,300 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division accumulated 36,928 shares. Moors Cabot owns 0.15% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 15,553 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.08% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 16,555 shares. 2,950 were reported by Armstrong Shaw Ct. Andra Ap holds 187,000 shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corp has 465,310 shares. Moreover, Notis has 0.46% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.22% or 32,440 shares. Muhlenkamp owns 4.47% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 135,401 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa accumulated 154,223 shares. Banced Corporation reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “54 Top Nasdaq December Dividend Dears By Yield, Upside, And Net Gains – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead’s HIV Franchise, CAR T Therapy Likely to Propel Growth – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gilead CAR-T therapy shows sustained benefit in treatment-resistant ALL patients – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CAR-T Cells In The Real World – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 1.87% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.6 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.11B for 9.60 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trucking Industry Woes Lead To Poor Stock Price Performance – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Season Showing Strong Revenue Momentum – Nasdaq” published on July 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Demand for Trucks Surges on Strong Freight Transport: 4 Picks – Nasdaq” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Positive Revenue Surprises Lag Previous Quarter Levels – Nasdaq” published on April 20, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “USA Truck Appoints George T. Henry Senior Vice President of USAT Logistics, Announces Retirement of James A. Craig – Business Wire” with publication date: March 26, 2018.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $850.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 21,304 shares to 23,523 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 90,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,849 shares, and cut its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD).

Since November 6, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $19,620 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.64, from 2.27 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 10 investors sold USAK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 5.76 million shares or 6.46% less from 6.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Management holds 56,560 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn has invested 0% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 331 shares. Regions Corp reported 200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 1,834 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Monarch Prtnrs Asset Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Thompson Davis And Communications Inc reported 2,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Essex Inv Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 107,794 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 0% or 95,901 shares. Grace & White Incorporated Ny has 0.37% invested in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Citadel Advsr Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) for 33,392 shares. Victory Cap invested 0% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK).

Among 5 analysts covering USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. USA Truck had 17 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, July 10. Avondale upgraded USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) on Wednesday, February 8 to “Mkt Perform” rating. The stock of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) earned “Hold” rating by Zacks on Wednesday, August 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 2 by Stephens. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 16 by Cowen & Co. The stock of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, September 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 4 by Cowen & Co. On Wednesday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.