Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 29.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1,096 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $77.03M, up from 846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 9.31 million shares traded or 134.67% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 15.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 5,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,115 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.07M, down from 34,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47M shares traded or 230.84% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.41 million activity. Gill Charles D also sold $1.94 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, July 26.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $229.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Com (NYSE:UNH) by 1,660 shares to 34,343 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 17.24 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 38 investors sold D shares while 323 reduced holdings.

Among 21 analysts covering Dominion Midstream (NYSE:D), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $661.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo New (NYSE:WFC) by 2,187 shares to 139,351 shares, valued at $7.32 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $711,500 activity.