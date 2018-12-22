Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to report $0.46 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 13.21% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. ETH’s profit would be $12.22M giving it 9.67 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s analysts see 39.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 770,516 shares traded or 116.08% up from the average. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 32.41% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 24/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend and Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 01/05/2018 – Ethan Allen Unveils New Uptown Look; 05/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #Bitcoin and the other major cryptocurrencies fall $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 05/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees Lower Gross Margins, Cites Higher Mix of Wholesale to Retail and Increases in Raw Material Costs; 26/04/2018 – Ethan Allen 3Q EPS 9c; 26/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN 3Q ADJ EPS 11C, REPORTED PRELIM 3Q ADJ EPS 10C-11C; 19/03/2018 Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin trying to recover from the crypto crash over the weekend $BTC $ETH $BCH $LTC; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Issues Including Marketing Costs Will Hurt 3Q Results; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC ETH.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ethan Allen Interiors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETH)

Among 2 analysts covering Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Orion Engineered Carbons had 2 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Tuesday, November 20 to “Buy”. As per Friday, July 13, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. (NYSE:OEC) latest ratings:

20/11/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Upgrade

13/07/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Old Target: $33 Downgrade

Since November 6, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $233,760 activity. Carlson James B. also bought $38,760 worth of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) on Friday, November 16. The insider KATHWARI M FAROOQ bought 10,000 shares worth $195,000.

More notable recent Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ETHAN ALLEN APPOINTS RETAIL REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Biggest Investing Disappointments of 2018 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Futures contract to pay out in Bitcoin – American Security Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARSC) – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ethan Allen +9% after posting business update – Seeking Alpha” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ethan Allen: Hope Doesn’t Look Like Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 18 investors sold Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 24.04 million shares or 3.59% less from 24.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Credit Suisse Ag holds 15,976 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability accumulated 20,000 shares. Parkside Fin Fincl Bank And Tru has 37 shares. 170,156 are held by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). United Service Automobile Association accumulated 17,623 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation has 70,425 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,266 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd holds 470 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company owns 275,300 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt reported 341,361 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Fmr Ltd Company holds 125 shares. Mason Street has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 7,310 shares.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and maker and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $472.93 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 12.89 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

More notable recent Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. (NYSE:OEC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Caesars, Iqiyi and More – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Orion Engineered Carbons’ CEO Corning Painter Purchased OEC Stock – Business Wire” published on November 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) CEO Corning Painter on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. (NYSE:OEC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Interim Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) CEO Jack Clem on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2018.

The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 461,767 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has risen 11.30% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.30% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered; 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. It has a 11.21 P/E ratio. The firm offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.