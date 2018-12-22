Etrade Capital Management Has Lifted Coresite Rlty (COR) Stake; Morgan Stanley (MS) Shorts Lowered By 7.46%

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) stake by 43.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Etrade Capital Management Llc acquired 5,520 shares as Coresite Rlty Corp (COR)’s stock declined 15.57%. The Etrade Capital Management Llc holds 18,260 shares with $2.03 million value, up from 12,740 last quarter. Coresite Rlty Corp now has $4.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 1.22 million shares traded or 203.12% up from the average. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 15.64% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had a decrease of 7.46% in short interest. MS’s SI was 12.55M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 7.46% from 13.57M shares previously. With 11.42 million avg volume, 1 days are for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s short sellers to cover MS’s short positions. The SI to Morgan Stanley’s float is 1.02%. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 21.53 million shares traded or 65.51% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 19/03/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: Interview With Congressional Candidate Morgan Murtaugh; 13/04/2018 – Current by GE Rolls Out Nationwide Energy Savings Program with Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is a Standout and Priced Accordingly — Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – CSR Dropped to Underweight from Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 29/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at Morgan Stanley China Summit Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Sickles Joins Aries Conlon Capital as SVP Originations; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 14/04/2018 – Thrift Overtakes Morgan to Lead at FLW Tour at Lake Cumberland presented by General Tire; 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold Morgan Stanley shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wesbanco National Bank owns 166,252 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 14,060 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ohio-based Com Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Connecticut-based Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com reported 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Btim Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Chicago Equity Lc invested 0.18% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Df Dent And has 27,858 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 39,421 are held by Lipe And Dalton. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 297,681 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 4,529 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wellcome Tru (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru has 8.45 million shares. 20,166 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Alan Knuckman’s Bullish Morgan Stanley Trade (NYSE:MS) – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley (MS) to boost bonus pool for banker, traders – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Avoid This ‘Laggard’? – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley (MS) call put ratio 1 call to 9.4 puts with focus on December 38, 38.50 and 39 calls – StreetInsider.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley is said to shut down Moscow equities, FX desks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial services and products to firms, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $64.82 billion. The companyÂ’s Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. It has a 9.06 P/E ratio. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, and market-making services in equity securities and fixed income products, including foreign exchange and commodities, as well as prime brokerage services; corporate loans, commercial and residential mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for equities and commodities customers; loans to municipalities; and investments and research services.

Among 5 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 5 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, December 7 report. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold” on Tuesday, October 2. Bernstein upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.72, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold COR shares while 64 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 33.53 million shares or 3.86% more from 32.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Charter Trust accumulated 13,981 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). 7,354 were reported by Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 0.84% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) or 12,570 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 927,323 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.12% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Moreover, Janney Management Llc has 0.01% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd has 2,650 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.08% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 63,411 shares. Aviva Public owns 0.44% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 720,943 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.34% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Asset Mgmt One Limited invested in 72,893 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management holds 0.01% or 137,251 shares. 205,776 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag.

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Capital One, Equinix, KeyCorp, Kratos, Loweâ€™s, Micron, Skyworks, Yamana Gold and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Simon Property Group, World Fuel Services, Rite Aid, CoreSite Realty, Digital Realty Trust, and Stewart Information Services â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “CoreSite Enables Enterprises with Direct, Private Connectivity between VMware and AWS – Business Wire” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CoreSite Announces Dedicated Access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure – Business Wire” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CoreSite adds Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Private Connectivity in the Silicon Valley and Northern Virginia Markets – Business Wire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 4,677 shares to 46,903 valued at $3.99M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) stake by 5,998 shares and now owns 27,887 shares. Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. CoreSite Realty had 9 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, September 24 report. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Friday, October 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, December 10 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, July 30 with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) rating on Friday, October 26. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $107 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 17.