YAMAHA MOTOR COMPANY ORDINARY SHARES JA (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) had an increase of 26.19% in short interest. YAMHF’s SI was 502,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 26.19% from 397,800 shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 628 days are for YAMAHA MOTOR COMPANY ORDINARY SHARES JA (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)’s short sellers to cover YAMHF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.93% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.3. About 1,000 shares traded or 163.16% up from the average. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.51 billion. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats. It has a 7.88 P/E ratio. The firm also provides marine engines comprises outboard motors; personal watercrafts; electrically power assisted bicycles; automobile engines; unmanned helicopters; and golf and land cars.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.47, from 2.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 4 investors sold Evans Bancorp, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 1.00% more from 2.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock Inc invested in 232,839 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Fj Capital Mngmt Lc has 256,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 159 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 32 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Sandhill Lc accumulated 4,607 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 336,893 shares. Bessemer Incorporated holds 3,900 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 63,047 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 44,800 were reported by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability. Citigroup invested in 1,290 shares or 0% of the stock. Maltese Cap Management Llc reported 0.8% stake.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding firm for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking services and products to consumer and commercial clients in Western New York. The company has market cap of $155.44 million. It operates through two divisions, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. It has a 12.42 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

As exposed in the D.C. based-SEC, a public form for the deal of 2,250 shares of Evans Bancorp Inc by John Connerton was filled. John Connerton is currently the Treasurer of the ‘s company. The public document was filled on December 21, 2018. The transaction’s shares were unloaded at average $32.9 for a share, and $74,097 U.S Dollars. At the moment, John Connerton has 9,266 shares or 0.19% of Evans Bancorp Inc’s market capitalization (total value of the shares outstanding).