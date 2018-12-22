Evercore Wealth Management Has Increased Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding; Invesco Bond Fund Has 3.17 Sentiment

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 30.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 2,369 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 13.14%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 10,139 shares with $1.55 million value, up from 7,770 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $70.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 10.03 million shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR LATIN AMERICAN MINING SALES SURGE 179% FEB-APRIL; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT

Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) investors sentiment increased to 3.17 in Q3 2018. It’s up 1.39, from 1.78 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 19 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 6 trimmed and sold equity positions in Invesco Bond Fund. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 4.88 million shares, up from 2.20 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Invesco Bond Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 15 New Position: 4.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 8,650 shares to 111,212 valued at $8.16 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 8,496 shares and now owns 75,693 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brinker Cap holds 7,638 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 14,846 were accumulated by Tudor Corporation Et Al. Agf Investments Inc owns 559,802 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Grassi Inv Mgmt invested in 55,100 shares. Wright Investors holds 1.15% or 20,690 shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.29% or 6,764 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Lc invested in 0.02% or 566 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 2,850 shares. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim & Company has 0.02% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 27,371 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc reported 1,323 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Van Strum & Towne reported 5,309 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Castleark Lc reported 264,943 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Country State Bank holds 1.16% or 164,637 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Il invested in 0.09% or 5,131 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Caterpillar had 14 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, September 5. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $183 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, December 3 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by DZ Bank given on Thursday, October 25. As per Tuesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, October 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. As per Monday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 31 by Bank of America.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $5.28 million activity. On Friday, October 26 the insider De Lange Bob bought $124,826. Shares for $5.40M were sold by Johnson Denise C.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $190.79 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 48,702 shares traded or 47.80% up from the average. Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) has declined 12.70% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.70% the S&P500.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Invesco Bond Fund for 586,940 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc owns 52,270 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.14% invested in the company for 201,655 shares. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 71,502 shares.