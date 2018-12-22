Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 121.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 64,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,673 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.59 million, up from 53,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47M shares traded or 230.84% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 5,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 508,166 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $113.12 million, down from 513,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37M shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.41 million activity. Another trade for 14,255 shares valued at $1.94 million was made by Gill Charles D on Thursday, July 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 118,095 were accumulated by Cardinal Capital Inc. Fil reported 0.05% stake. City Tru Communication Fl reported 20,416 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Fincl In reported 4,978 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Harvey Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Value Advisers Lc owns 638,836 shares for 2.45% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 104,081 shares. First Republic Investment stated it has 897,408 shares. Cohen Mgmt has invested 2.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Newman Dignan & Sheerar has 0.5% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 8,148 shares. 2,803 are owned by Cahill Finance. Cwm Limited Liability Co has 2,430 shares. Leisure Cap Mngmt holds 0.92% or 8,147 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, September 6. As per Tuesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of UTX in report on Wednesday, January 3 to “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $119 target in Thursday, July 23 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of UTX in report on Thursday, April 27 with “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 1 by Liberum Capital. On Friday, July 7 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Tuesday, December 5. As per Thursday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Wednesday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7,427 shares to 150,127 shares, valued at $31.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 191,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,604 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 21,880 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $60.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 11 by Cowen & Co. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140.0 target in Tuesday, August 29 report. As per Friday, January 12, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Cowen & Co. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Tigress Financial on Thursday, February 8 with “Buy”. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 29 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, February 2 by PiperJaffray. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 25 by Oppenheimer.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. $959,993 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were sold by Haythornthwaite Richard.