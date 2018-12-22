Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (GGT) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.58, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 15 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 9 sold and decreased their holdings in Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 2.20 million shares, down from 2.31 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 8 New Position: 7.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) stake by 3.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 21,315 shares as Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL)’s stock declined 12.47%. The Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 549,660 shares with $9.26 million value, down from 570,975 last quarter. Enable Midstream Partners Lp now has $5.75B valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 1.36 million shares traded or 129.29% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 8.10% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enable Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENBL); 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s changes CenterPoint Energy Inc. rating outlook to negative; ratings affirmed; 02/05/2018 – ENBL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $975M TO $1.05B, EST. $990.2M

The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 77,197 shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) has declined 6.11% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.11% the S&P500.

Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. for 18,591 shares. M Holdings Securities Inc. owns 44,543 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. has 0.1% invested in the company for 107,673 shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Llc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 737,812 shares.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $172.84 million. It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. It has a 9.45 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Analysts await Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ENBL’s profit will be $108.30M for 13.28 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Enable Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Enable Midstream Partners had 3 analyst reports since August 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, August 10 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 29 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, August 6.