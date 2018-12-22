Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 27.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 74,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 344,102 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.87M, up from 270,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 10.09 million shares traded or 61.03% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 51.93% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 12/03/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE ACTIVE AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH FEBRUARY 28 WERE $750.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Invesco Real Estate Closes $80m Senior Loan in California for Bella Posta Multi-Family Complex; 02/04/2018 – Invesco Advisers Announces Officer Changes for all Invesco Closed-End Funds; 31/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Markets lll Plc: Semi-annual Report and Unaudited Financial Statements; 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO UNIT TO BUY HOLDING IN INVESCO; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI EU Md: Net Asset Value(s); 03/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Euro Stoxx HD LV Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 05/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 20/04/2018 – BURFORD CAPITAL LTD – INVESCO NOW OWNS 17.78% OF BURFORD AND ITS SHAREHOLDING REMAINS A CORE POSITION IN INVESCO’S FUNDS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 5,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 323,618 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.51M, down from 328,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29M shares traded or 225.42% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of XOM in report on Monday, October 31 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Reduce” rating given on Tuesday, November 7 by HSBC. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, July 27. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 3. As per Monday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 15 by HSBC. As per Wednesday, September 6, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. Vetr upgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, August 20. Vetr has “Buy” rating and $86.25 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 5 by Scotia Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Wednesday, July 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bell Bankshares has invested 1.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 262,726 were reported by Fil Ltd. Snow Management Limited Partnership holds 2.6% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 638,264 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest holds 3.54% or 56,609 shares in its portfolio. Headinvest Ltd Liability invested 2.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual has invested 1.53% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Godsey & Gibb Assoc owns 0.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,797 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca owns 22,695 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 0.22% or 5,264 shares. Family Firm Incorporated invested in 0.37% or 11,853 shares. Camarda Advisors reported 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kopp Inv Advisors Limited Co accumulated 6,317 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 1.34% or 68,400 shares in its portfolio. Stearns Ser Gru reported 0.78% stake.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $5.43 million activity. $746,620 worth of stock was sold by Spellings James M Jr on Wednesday, November 28. The insider Corson Bradley W sold $1.26 million. The insider Hansen Neil A sold $214,914. The insider Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold 9,658 shares worth $757,284. The insider Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861. The insider Rosenthal David S sold 7,562 shares worth $614,337.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76B for 12.52 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $19.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 19,375 shares to 289,586 shares, valued at $32.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 34,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $457.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9,400 shares to 1,600 shares, valued at $424,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Call) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB).

Among 17 analysts covering Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Invesco had 100 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 8 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 5. The stock of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, October 13. On Friday, July 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform”. The stock of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, October 11. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, August 16. The stock of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Thursday, September 3. As per Wednesday, March 15, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.