Gateway Advisory Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 36.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc bought 9,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.97M, up from 25,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29 million shares traded or 225.42% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 81.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 40,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,325 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.25M, up from 49,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.41. About 3.63 million shares traded or 249.65% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has declined 5.86% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 22/05/2018 – Dyncorp launches dual-track review; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold LDOS shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 104.32 million shares or 2.66% less from 107.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 0.04% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) or 23,267 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Paloma Prtn reported 7,875 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 782 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp holds 111,356 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd has invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). 5,700 were accumulated by Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 0.08% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,276 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Ltd Liability invested in 1.38M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prns Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 65,501 shares. Arrow Financial reported 100 shares stake. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Raymond James Finance Svcs has 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 16,556 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $414,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 270,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,815 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. On Tuesday, December 4 Rosenthal David S sold $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 7,562 shares. $619,861 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Schleckser Robert N on Wednesday, November 28. $1.26M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares were sold by Corson Bradley W. $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr. Verity John R had sold 15,850 shares worth $1.22M on Tuesday, December 11. $746,620 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares were sold by Spellings James M Jr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs owns 42,532 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Department Mb Natl Bank N A reported 54,213 shares. Osborne Partners Management Limited Liability reported 116,962 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co holds 0.19% or 11,250 shares. Roffman Miller Inc Pa reported 2.08% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 5.11 million shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Williams Jones Associates Limited Company holds 0.49% or 283,124 shares. The Illinois-based Banced Corp has invested 0.42% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The California-based Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Company has invested 2.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tcw Gru accumulated 13,386 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bokf Na has 4.22% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wendell David Assoc Incorporated holds 1.84% or 138,872 shares in its portfolio. Sadoff Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 7,970 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hikari Pwr Limited holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 130,393 shares.

