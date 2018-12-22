Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 304,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $272.76M, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – 03/21 The Cable – Powell, Facebook & Tariffs; 30/04/2018 – Jan Koum said in a Facebook post on Monday that it was time to “move on.”; 10/04/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC SAYS THE DATA HARVESTED FOR CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WAS MORE LIKELY TO HURT DONALD TRUMP’S 2016 CAMPAIGN; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook engineer allegedly used `privileged’ access to stalk women; 05/04/2018 – In an interview with Bloomberg, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg took responsibility for Facebook’s data privacy issues; 14/05/2018 – New Scientist: EXCLUSIVE: Huge new Facebook data leak exposed intimate details of 3m users; 20/03/2018 – EU to unveil plan to tax turnover of big U.S. tech firms; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMPLETES TESTIMONY BEFORE U.S. HOUSE COMMITTEE; 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FILM PROVIDES LOOK AT FIGHT AGAINST MISINFORMATION

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 21.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 5,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 21,296 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.14M, down from 27,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41M shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Salem Cap Management holds 83,062 shares. Private Harbour Invest Mgmt And Counsel stated it has 2.67% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa has invested 0.42% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 12,996 are held by Hwg Hldg Limited Partnership. Northeast Fincl Consultants invested in 0.08% or 5,730 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va reported 0.26% stake. Bollard Gru Ltd Company holds 1.05% or 487,569 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Lc holds 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 27,304 shares. North Point Managers Corporation Oh invested in 7,000 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 131,500 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Tompkins Financial stated it has 79,814 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Sunbelt Securities has invested 1.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stonehearth Capital Mngmt holds 0.27% or 6,593 shares in its portfolio. Cheviot Value Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,897 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.73% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 48.94M shares.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Monday, January 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 20 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, December 6 by SunTrust. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 11 by MoffettNathanson. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 21 by Citigroup. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 20. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, December 12 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Mkt Perform” rating on Wednesday, January 25 by FBR Capital.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Telecom Sector: JPMorgan Downgrades Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: 5G Pause – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon announces results of voluntary separation offer – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: McCormick & Co, Verizon and Alexandria Real Estate Equities – Investorplace.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon’s Voluntary Layoffs: What You Need To Know (NYSE:VZ) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 64,467 shares to 210,072 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 52,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55 billion for 12.48 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: FANG Stocks Growth Fundamentals Remain Relatively Strong (NASDAQ:FB)(NASDAQ:AMZN)(NFLX)(GOOGL) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Breaking Down Nike’s (NKE) Impressive Earnings Results – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Facebook COO Sandberg May Take the Fall for Major Problems – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: No Better Time To ‘Like’ It Than Now – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 188,210 shares to 966,695 shares, valued at $188.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 25,990 are owned by Optimum Invest Advsr. Bremer Natl Association has invested 0.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp owns 2,721 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cue Financial Inc reported 2,287 shares. Route One Inv Limited Partnership invested in 1.33 million shares or 7.05% of the stock. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 4,100 shares. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,799 shares. Moreover, Burns J W New York has 0.74% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,187 shares. Hartford Management Inc reported 2,183 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Int Group Inc Incorporated invested 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hillhouse holds 61,670 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Inc Wi has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marsico Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.78% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 1,023 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Limited Co owns 3.22% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 617,531 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 74 selling transactions for $1.63 billion activity. 750 shares valued at $113,678 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, November 7. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $9.66 million. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $871,068 on Monday, September 24. 38,105 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $6.06M were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $671,777 on Thursday, November 15. FISCHER DAVID B. also sold $392,937 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, October 29.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, November 5. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $125 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 28 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by SunTrust. Raymond James upgraded the shares of FB in report on Friday, January 13 to “Strong Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 18 by Piper Jaffray. Mizuho maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, February 1. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $250.0 target. Axiom Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $160 target in Thursday, November 3 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, April 26. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Tigress Financial with “Buy” on Friday, August 11.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.