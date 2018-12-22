Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 26.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.78 million, up from 23,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec Chamath Palihapitiya on data leaks: ‘What do you expect? It was free’; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FACEBOOK IF IT HAS MADE ATTEMPTS TO IDENTIFY OR NOTIFY 50 MILLION USERS IMPACTED BY REPORTED MISUSE OF THIRD-PARTY DATA ACCESS; 29/03/2018 – N.Y. ATTORNEY GENERAL ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS FACEBOOK “HAS EXPRESSED A DESIRE TO BE VERY COOPERATIVE” WITH STATE PROBE; 23/03/2018 – U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE SENDS FORMAL INVITATION TO FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY ON USER DATA — LETTER; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Pharma Plan, Facebook CEO’s EU Meeting: TMT Wrap; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS MONETIZATION FEATURES FOR CREATORS INCLUDE ONE THAT HELPS ADVERTISERS AND CREATORS CONNECT FOR BRANDED CONTENT OPPORTUNITIES; 08/05/2018 – Facebook to curb outside influence on Ireland’s abortion vote; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s final conquest: Squeezing more ad revenue from the rest of the world; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Government Has ‘Unbelievable Case Against Facebook,’ Says Zell (Video)

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 1750.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 24,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.27% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 25,920 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $667,000, up from 1,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 4.43M shares traded or 51.10% up from the average. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 1.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 18/05/2018 – H&R Block Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY FFO PER STAPLED UNIT $0.44; 17/04/2018 – H&R Block Names Vinoo Víjay as Chief Marketing Officer; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB & more; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.16; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB, CAT, BA & more; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss $245.6M; 19/03/2018 – H&R Block advises gig economy workers to organize tax documents, file and prepare for next year; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss/Shr $1.18

Among 12 analysts covering H & R Block (NYSE:HRB), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. H & R Block had 39 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) earned “Sell” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, July 19. The company was downgraded on Monday, September 14 by BTIG Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, August 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 18 report. The rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT with “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 22. Oppenheimer maintained H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) on Wednesday, August 26 with “Outperform” rating. Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to “Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 27 report. On Wednesday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. Barrington Research maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $40.0 target in Friday, September 4 report.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.86 million activity. On Friday, June 22 Gerard Robert A bought $23,180 worth of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) or 1,000 shares.

More notable recent H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) news were published by: Thestreet.com which released: “Global Stocks Sink, NYSE Closes, Les Moonves, Facebook – 5 Things You Must Know – TheStreet” on December 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Electronic Arts, NEXEO SOLUTIONS, The AES, Meritor, H&R Block, and American International Group â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Consumer Stocks to Buy and Hold Through the New Year – Investorplace.com” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For December 6, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “H&R Block Emerald Advance® line of credit gives consumers up to $1000 same day – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 20,368 shares to 15,519 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 927 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold HRB shares while 125 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 184.34 million shares or 1.17% less from 186.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 328,274 are owned by Citigroup. Moreover, Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 0% or 387,772 shares in its portfolio. 18,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 38,309 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 1.61 million shares. M&R Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Spark Inv Management Limited has 0.16% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.3% or 73,467 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc has invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). 2,540 were reported by Strs Ohio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc has 0.01% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 26,656 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 3.69% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). 378,154 are owned by Martingale Asset Limited Partnership. Gam Holdg Ag reported 0.14% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Williams Jones & Associate Limited Co holds 230,586 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 648,508 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 100,484 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc holds 1.18% or 339,031 shares. 45,000 are owned by Miura Glob Mgmt Limited Liability. Td Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 660 shares. Willis Inv Counsel holds 0.35% or 30,965 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Investec Asset North America has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 10,552 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Chem Commercial Bank reported 22,087 shares stake. 97,829 are owned by Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Llc. Wedgewood Partners, Missouri-based fund reported 690,464 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of stated it has 49,297 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Aqr owns 1.75% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8.82M shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $306.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 500 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,000 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, July 27. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $21500 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 1 by Aegis Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, October 11. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, November 3. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, February 1. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, October 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, July 14. The rating was downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral” on Friday, July 22. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 1 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook admits Sandberg requested Soros research – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) be prepared for some temporary setbacks – Live Trading News” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook’s Network Shows No Signs Of Cracking – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Stock Is Not a Buy Just Yet – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) misled users in violation of the Districtâ€™s Consumer Protection Procedures Act – Live Trading News” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 insider sales for $1.63 billion activity. Stretch Colin also sold $117,840 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $8.52 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. $290,400 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. $392,937 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by FISCHER DAVID B. on Monday, October 29. $52.01M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Zuckerberg Mark on Wednesday, July 25. Shares for $7.74 million were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, July 10.