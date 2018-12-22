Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 16.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 93,600 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock declined 6.46%. The Factory Mutual Insurance Company holds 470,182 shares with $43.47 million value, down from 563,782 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $30.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 5.19M shares traded or 48.75% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, down 9.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADI’s profit will be $473.81 million for 16.08 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.42% negative EPS growth.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 19 insider sales for $15.03 million activity. Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth also sold $243,886 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares. ROCHE VINCENT sold $950,400 worth of stock. $2.01M worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was sold by STATA RAY. 2,700 shares were sold by SEIF MARGARET K, worth $252,018 on Monday, December 3. Cotter Martin sold $386,890 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. $719,228 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was sold by NOVICH NEIL S. On Friday, August 31 Real Peter sold $1.84M worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 18,650 shares.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 28,600 shares to 911,300 valued at $111.43M in 2018Q3. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 291,988 shares and now owns 342,788 shares. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was raised too.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices (ADI) Down 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Conagra Brands, MacroGenics, Transocean, Harris, Analog Devices, and DryShips â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SOXX, QCOM, XLNX, ADI: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Analog Devices, Maxim Integrated Products and AAON – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 45 investors sold ADI shares while 249 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 322.04 million shares or 0.42% more from 320.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 48,332 are held by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 141,380 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 385,742 shares. Bokf Na has 15,390 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 21.67M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Tompkins Fincl reported 314 shares. Pillar Pacific Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.96% or 95,927 shares. Bollard Lc reported 203 shares stake. First Republic Inv Mngmt has 62,404 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fruth Inv Mgmt invested in 12,584 shares. 1,700 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins. Salem Inv Counselors accumulated 0.01% or 809 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 1.84% or 11.09M shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 0.06% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 13,409 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 30,857 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Analog Devices had 15 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, December 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, November 21. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 21. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report. As per Thursday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Tuesday, September 4. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, July 19. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, October 23 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Wednesday, October 3 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”.

The stock decreased 4.51% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $71.51. About 1.06M shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 73.24% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.69 billion. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Monster Stocks in the Making to Buy for 2019 – The Motley Fool” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Billion-Dollar Unicorns: RingCentral Counting On Acquisitions And AI Upgrades – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights Callaway Golf, Synchrony Financial, Roper Technologies, Ringcentral, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Advanced Micro Devices â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RingCentral Wins Aragon Research 2018 Innovation Award for Team Collaboration – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “SABR or RNG: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 24 sales for $34.43 million activity. $525,419 worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) was sold by Shah Praful on Tuesday, August 28. $211,325 worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) was sold by Michelle McKenna on Thursday, November 8. $240,201 worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares were sold by Dhruv Mitesh. $4.43 million worth of stock was sold by Shmunis Vladimir on Tuesday, November 20. $940,114 worth of stock was sold by Sipes David on Thursday, September 13. Shares for $1.36M were sold by Marlow John H on Monday, August 27.