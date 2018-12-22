VERITAS PHARMA INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:VRTHF) had an increase of 7787.5% in short interest. VRTHF’s SI was 63,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 7787.5% from 800 shares previously. With 434,400 avg volume, 0 days are for VERITAS PHARMA INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:VRTHF)’s short sellers to cover VRTHF’s short positions. The stock increased 10.72% or $0.007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0723. About 73,979 shares traded. Veritas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRTHF) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 2.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Factory Mutual Insurance Company acquired 15,000 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Factory Mutual Insurance Company holds 579,552 shares with $81.03 million value, up from 564,552 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $91.67B valuation. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47 million shares traded or 126.01% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Personal Finance Ser has invested 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bowen Hanes And Company Inc stated it has 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lbmc Advsrs Llc holds 0.04% or 1,893 shares. Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Altavista Wealth Management holds 0.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 4,015 shares. Kingfisher Cap Lc has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kwmg Lc reported 66 shares stake. Canal accumulated 3.26% or 75,000 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt holds 0.08% or 5,122 shares. Patten And Patten Tn invested 0.35% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 14,431 were reported by Lau Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company. Maple Capital Management invested in 0.12% or 3,890 shares. 2,152 were accumulated by Advisory. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Com holds 10,461 shares or 1% of its portfolio.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.41 million activity. $465,591 worth of stock was sold by JOHRI AKHIL on Thursday, July 26. The insider Gill Charles D sold $1.94 million.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 78,000 shares to 365,000 valued at $97.11M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 93,600 shares and now owns 470,182 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies Corp had 3 analyst reports since November 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, December 17. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Wednesday, November 28 report.

