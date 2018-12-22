Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) by 21.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 388,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.75B, up from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 31,090 shares traded. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has declined 30.20% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai lnno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 206.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 23,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,274 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.18M, up from 11,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Private Exchange Offers; 09/03/2018 – Ex-Officials Ask Judge to Review U.S. Moves in AT&T-Time Warner Suit; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: 2018 Plans Include Improved Profitability in Wireless Ops in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $651.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 2,000 shares to 24,127 shares, valued at $710.78 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobile (NYSE:XOM) by 212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,722 shares, and cut its stake in Idw Media.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, November 14, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 22 by Wells Fargo. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Monday, October 22. The rating was maintained by S&P Research with “Buy” on Friday, August 14. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 7 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Wednesday, September 27. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $48 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy” on Wednesday, March 28. On Tuesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, June 13 by Moffett Nathanson.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 9.38M are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Fort Washington Invest Oh reported 2.66 million shares. Rothschild Com Asset Us reported 3.17M shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc owns 34,155 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First In reported 43,084 shares. Sentinel Trust Com Lba reported 129,132 shares. 62,898 were accumulated by Karpas Strategies Ltd Com. Inv Of Virginia Limited Liability Com reported 200,787 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Interocean Cap accumulated 35,533 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lucas Capital Management reported 88,346 shares. Hodges reported 54,802 shares. Davenport And Company Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 23,649 are held by Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. New York-based Northstar Grp has invested 0.32% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).