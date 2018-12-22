FairGame (FAIR*) moved up 3.53% in less than 24 hours

FairGame (FAIR*) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $8.26652000000001E-05 or 3.53% trading at $0.0024223079. According to International Cryptocoin Experts, FairGame (FAIR*) eyes $0.00266453869 target on the road to $0.00432915048316808. FAIR* last traded at OKEX exchange. It had high of $0.0024810437 and low of $0.0023157133 for December 21-22. The open was $0.0023396427.

FairGame (FAIR*) is down -29.67% in the last 30 days from $0.003444 per coin. Its down -59.77% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.006021 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago FAIR* traded at $0.02663. FAIR* has 1.20 billion coins mined giving it $2.91M market cap. FairGame maximum coins available are 1.20 billion. FAIR* uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 29/12/2017.

FairGame is an Ethereum-based online gaming pltaform. FAIR is an ERC20 token taht serves as a currecny on FairGame’s ecosystem.