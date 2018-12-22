Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 21.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 190,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.35 million, up from 897,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $764.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 7.18 million shares traded or 40.52% up from the average. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has risen 53.06% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil Sees FY18 Average Daily Production Up 26%-30% Vs. Previous Guidance Up 18%-22%; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – MICHAEL REGER HAS BEEN NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS & BOOSTS 2018; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Brandon Elliott President, Oper Chie; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR UPGRADES NORTHERN OIL & GAS TO ‘B-‘ FROM ‘SD’; OUTLOOK NE; 04/04/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ICPT, NOG, RPAI; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL SEES FY AVG DAILY OUTPUT UP 26%-30%, SAW 18%-22%; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q ADJ EPS 17C, EST. 12C; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Nicholas O’Grady Financial Chief; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – SEES TOTAL REVISED CAPITAL BUDGET $185 MLN – $200 MLN FOR 2018

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by 5.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 47,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 778,646 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $84.02 million, down from 826,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 2.04M shares traded or 48.95% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 9.48% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $15.46 million activity. 30,780 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) shares with value of $3.48 million were sold by PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 187,143 shares to 191,543 shares, valued at $20.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) by 94,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP).

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, up 9.42% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.38 per share. DGX’s profit will be $205.47 million for 13.53 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.93 in 2018Q2.

Among 24 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $604.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 175,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Among 4 analysts covering Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Northern Oil & Gas had 10 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 8 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wunderlich given on Friday, May 20. The stock of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, December 15 by RBC Capital Markets.

