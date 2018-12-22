Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 14.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 31,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,573 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.57 million, up from 216,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25 million shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 18.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 41,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 183,699 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.21M, down from 224,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.42. About 697,163 shares traded or 74.84% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 38.47% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c

Since July 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 selling transactions for $6.95 million activity. On Monday, July 16 JOHNSTON DAN S sold $515,329 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 9,713 shares. On Wednesday, August 1 Taborga Jorge R. sold $1.04M worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 17,644 shares. Shares for $1.12 million were sold by Ngo Nhat H. $605,804 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was sold by LIPPS RANDALL A on Tuesday, December 18. Shares for $412,193 were sold by Judson James T on Friday, November 2.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 92.86% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.28 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.40 million for 27.05 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 22 investors sold OMCL shares while 90 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 38.96 million shares or 2.10% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Associates Ltd Company stated it has 224,210 shares. Wellington Gru Llp has invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 37,845 shares. 3.81 million were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc. Eam Investors Ltd Com stated it has 0.53% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Tci Wealth, a Arizona-based fund reported 6 shares. Stratos Wealth, a Ohio-based fund reported 151 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 8,383 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Pitcairn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 4,915 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Kennedy Capital owns 524,943 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital reported 10,301 shares. Copper Rock Cap Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 453,495 shares.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $465.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) by 20,782 shares to 313,150 shares, valued at $15.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvectra Corp. by 207,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $6.93 million activity. Bisaccia Lisa sold $1.72 million worth of stock. Denton David M sold 25,159 shares worth $2.02 million. On Monday, August 27 the insider Hourican Kevin sold $642,300. On Wednesday, November 14 Brennan Troyen A sold $1.17 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 14,229 shares.